ChromaDex Appoints Preventative Medicine Specialist Dr. David L. Katz to its Scientific Advisory Board

As CEO of Diet ID, Dr. Katz oversees a team working to make diet a vital sign, leveraging an advance in dietary assessment. He also serves as president for True Health Initiative , a non-profit organization that he established to defend and disseminate the science, sense, and global expert consensus about healthy, sustainable diet and lifestyle in the service of “adding years to lives and life to years around the globe.”

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today it has appointed David L. Katz, MD, MPH, FACPM, FACP, FACLM - CEO of Diet ID, Inc, founder and former director of Yale University’s Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center and past president of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Katz is a leading expert in nutrition, health promotion and the prevention of chronic disease through his work as a researcher, author and clinician.

Dr. Katz earned his B.A. degree from Dartmouth College, his M.D. from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and his M.P.H. from the Yale University School of Public Health. Katz completed sequential residency training in Internal Medicine and Preventive Medicine/Public Health, earning board certification in both disciplines. He provided care to patients in an academic practice model for nearly 30 years.

“We are honored that Dr. Katz has agreed to join our distinguished board of scientific advisors,” said ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “His background as a world renowned clinician and researcher complements those of the existing members in our mission to understand the many ways NAD+ and NR can improve human health.”

“It is a privilege to join the ChromaDex Scientific Advisory Board, a company that has made formidable strides toward improving healthspans,” said Dr. Katz. “I look forward to working with world-leading scientists to deepen our knowledge on how NAD+ and lifestyle interventions can support the aging population.”

Dr. Katz is credited with inventing multiple research methods and clinical trial approaches for preventive medicine. Notably, he developed “evidence mapping,” a research method that describes the level of research done in a broad topic of medicine and how that research is distributed. Evidence mapping has since been adopted by the World Health Organization. He also created a clinical trial approach called the multi-site translational community trial (MTCT), which bridges the gap between what a clinical trial theoretically demonstrates can work versus what is needed to make it effective in real-world settings. Most recently, he designed “evidence threshold pathway mapping,” a method dedicated to understanding lifetime effects of health behaviors.