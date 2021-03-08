Rand Capital Reports Net Investment Income per Share of $0.29 for the Fourth Quarter 2020 and $0.77 for the Full Year

Allen F. (“Pete”) Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand, commented, “We made measurable progress in 2020 with the transformation of Rand Capital. We declared a special dividend of $23.7 million, or $1.62 per share in March; executed a 1:9 reverse stock split in May; declared the 2020 dividend of $1.33 per share in December and continued to evolve our portfolio. Importantly, we have now structured a path for regularly quarterly dividend payments.”

He added, “The evolution of our portfolio to align with our strategy to be a dividend paying BDC is apparent in the 14% growth in investment income for the year. We focused on more interest-yielding debt securities to increase our investment income in support of our planned regular quarterly cash dividends. We also purchased the securities of several other publicly traded BDCs. This put capital to work earning dividends while providing for ready liquidity as our lending pipeline builds. Through liquidations or exits, we also reduced equity investments by seven portfolio companies. Our equity holdings at the end of 2020 comprised 50% of our portfolio, down from 59% when we entered the year, excluding the investments made in other BDCs. Importantly, we believe most of the remaining portfolio equity investments have strong capital return potential.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Investment income in the quarter grew 7% as a result of the shift in portfolio mix.

Total expenses in the quarter were down 28%, or $200,000, mostly due to the externalization of management and reduced stockholders’ expenses.

Net investment income grew to $738,000 compared with $100,000 in the prior-year period.

2020 Highlights

Expenses in 2020 were $2.0 million, down from $2.8 million in the prior year for similar reasons as in the fourth quarter.

Net investment income per share was $0.77 for the year and reflected the successful shift in strategy to become an income producing, dividend paying BDC. Net investment income also benefited from a $628,000 tax benefit related to the intent to elect status as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Net asset value (“NAV”) at December 31, 2020 was $46.1 million compared with $53.6 million at the end of 2019 and compared with $50.0 million at September 30, 2020. The change in net asset value was primarily the result of $8.2 million in dividends.

At December 31, 2020, portfolio fair value decreased $1.6 million to $40.0 million compared with September 30, 2020, primarily due to valuation adjustments.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2020, Rand’s portfolio consisted of 36 companies. At that date, the portfolio was comprised of approximately 50% in equity investments, 41% in fixed-rate debt investments and 8% in dividend paying, publicly traded BDCs. The annualized weighted average yield of debt investments was 12.7%.

Rand made $4.3 million in new and follow-on investment in the quarter. These included:

The Company made its largest initial investment in a new portfolio company, Caitec Inc. Rand invested $3.8 million in total, which was comprised of a $3.5 million, 14% subordinated secured note and $300,000 in Class A Preferred stock.

Rand participated in the $34 million Series B funding for portfolio company, Centivo Corporation, by purchasing $500,000 in preferred stock bringing Rand’s total investment in Centivo to approximately $800,000. Centivo’s fair value was $1.4 million at December 31, 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 3,234 shares of outstanding common stock for $39,000 under a $1.5 million share repurchase authorization. The average purchase price was $11.98 per share. For the year, Rand has repurchased 6,631 shares of outstanding common stock for $77,000 at an average purchase price of $11.57 per share. Total shares outstanding at year-end were 2,582,169.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $20.4 million and represented 44% of net assets. Outstanding SBA leverage was $11 million at the end of the quarter and there was $3 million remaining available to draw on the SBA loan program. The earliest debenture maturity is in 2022 when $3 million in borrowings are due.

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Audited) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Affiliate investments (cost of $14,835,885 and $19,035,446, respectively) $ 13,891,199 $ 12,151,435 Non- Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $25,884,428 and $25,584,017, respectively) 26,157,302 24,869,357 Total investments, at fair value (cost of $40,720,313 and $44,619,463, respectively) 40,048,501 37,020,792 Cash and cash equivalents 20,365,415 25,815,720 Interest receivable (net of allowance of $15,000 and $166,413, respectively) 258,186 142,265 Deferred tax asset - 1,204,198 Prepaid income taxes 220,740 343,096 Other assets 74,100 265,378 Total assets $ 60,966,942 $ 64,791,449 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (NET ASSETS) Liabilities: Debentures guaranteed by the SBA (net of debt issuance costs) $ 10,824,587 $ 10,786,913 Dividend payable 3,434,117 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 171,373 207,873 Due to investment adviser 156,999 50,564 Deferred revenue 153,895 37,583 Deferred tax payable 121,141 - Bonus payable - 80,000 Total liabilities 14,862,112 11,162,933 Stockholders’ equity (net assets): Common stock, $0.10 par; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued: 2,648,916 at 12/31/20 and 1,688,485 at 12/31/19; shares outstanding: 2,582,169 at 12/31/20 and 1,628,369 at 12/31/19 2,384,547 1,519,637 Capital in excess of par value 49,883,890 34,142,455 Treasury stock, at cost: 66,747 shares at 12/31/20 and 60,116 shares at 12/31/19 (1,545,834 ) (1,469,105 ) Total distributable earnings (4,617,773 ) 19,435,529 Total stockholders’ equity (net assets) (per share - 2020: $17.86, 2019: $32.93) 46,104,830 53,628,516 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (net assets) $ 60,966,942 $ 64,791,449

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Audited) For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment income: Interest from portfolio companies: Affiliate investments $ 179,147 $ 190,861 $ 666,969 $ 823,565 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments $ 541,535 280,122 1,794,974 696,975 Total interest from portfolio companies 720,682 470,983 2,461,943 1,520,540 Interest from other investments: Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 623 58,410 87,784 166,556 Total interest from other investments 623 58,410 87,784 166,556 Dividend and other investment income: Affiliate investments 79,355 13,125 118,730 320,806 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 147,826 259,042 309,351 259,042 Total dividend and other investment income 227,181 272,167 428,081 579,848 Fee income: Affiliate investments 5,000 16,179 15,417 27,639 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 102,194 167,186 109,694 430,113 Total fee income 107,194 183,365 125,111 457,752 Total investment income 1,055,680 984,925 3,102,919 2,724,696 Expenses: Base management fee 155,318 85,483 589,519 85,483 Interest on SBA obligations 104,190 104,190 416,760 408,039 Professional fees 185,062 141,182 568,857 548,041 Shareholders and office operating 40,400 91,003 258,266 557,546 Directors' fees 31,375 30,128 116,500 117,500 Insurance 7,767 7,232 33,868 38,302 Corporate development 2,066 15,814 14,546 67,441 Other operating 90 14,091 662 17,504 Salaries - 76,790 - 621,290 Bonuses - 115,000 - 115,000 Employee benefits - 45,452 - 189,157 Bad debt (recovery) expense - - (24,000 ) 5,413 Total expenses 526,268 726,365 1,974,978 2,770,716 Net investment income (loss) before income taxes 529,412 258,560 1,127,941 (46,020 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (209,086 ) 158,175 (628,187 ) 39,677 Net investment income (loss) 738,498 100,385 1,756,128 (85,697 ) Net realized (loss) gain on sales and dispositions of investments: Control investments - - - 80,393 Affiliate investments (7,984,468 ) - (7,927,552 ) (472,632 ) Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (410,857 ) 1,510,000 1,944,273 1,510,000 Net realized (loss) gain on sales and dispositions, before income taxes (8,395,325 ) 1,510,000 (5,983,279 ) 1,117,761 Income tax expense - 346,784 - 255,923 Net realized (loss) gain on sales and dispositions of investments (8,395,325 ) 1,163,216 (5,983,279 ) 861,838 Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments: Affiliate investments 6,455,129 (2,793,687 ) 5,939,325 (3,970,007 ) Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 1,011,763 3,017,636 987,534 (3,325 ) Change in unrealized depreciation before income taxes 7,466,892 223,949 6,926,859 (3,973,332 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 182,530 6,198 1,955,942 (907,521 ) Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments 7,284,362 217,751 4,970,917 (3,065,811 ) Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain on investments (1,110,963 ) 1,380,967 (1,012,362 ) (2,203,973 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations $ (372,465 ) $ 1,481,352 $ 743,766 $ (2,289,670 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 2,583,622 1,241,719 2,268,356 836,893 Basic and diluted net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations per share $ (0.14 ) $ 1.19 $ 0.33 $ (2.74 )

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets 2020 2019 Net assets at beginning of year $ 53,628,516 $ 31,524,187 Net investment income (loss) 1,756,128 (85,697 ) Net realized (loss) gain on sales and dispositions of investments (5,983,279 ) 861,838 Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments 4,970,917 (3,065,811 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations 743,766 (2,289,670 ) Declaration of dividends (8,190,723 ) - Issuance of capital stock, net - 24,393,999 Purchase of treasury shares (76,729 ) - Net assets at end of year $ 46,104,830 $ 53,628,516

