 

BWXT and GMS Form Joint Venture in Nuclear Medicine Manufacturing and Distribution in the Asia-Pacific Region

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 12:45  |  65   |   |   

BWXT Medical Ltd. (BWXT Medical) and Global Medical Solutions, Ltd. (GMS) have entered into a joint venture (JV) to manufacture and distribute radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia-Pacific (Asia). BWXT Medical is a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) and a global supplier of medical isotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. GMS is a global operator of centralized radiopharmacies, manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic & therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, diagnostic imaging equipment, medical devices and services.

BWXT is currently setting up operations in North America for the irradiation of molybdenum and the manufacture of technetium-99m (Tc-99m) generators; the JV is intending to replicate these operations in Asia. The JV agreement anticipates that any physical operations will be owned by subsidiaries of GMS, and, dependent on certain factors, that investment will commence in 2023. Tc-99m, the daughter product of molybdenum-99, is used in over 40 million diagnostic imaging procedures worldwide every year. Currently, hospitals and pharmacies in Asia are primarily dependent on supply from Europe or the U.S., leading to issues with reliability of service.

“We look forward to this collaboration with GMS, a leader in the supply of time-critical radiopharmaceuticals, as we seek to expand our products into Asia to meet increasing demand, and will do so with modest BWXT investment,” said Martyn Coombs, President of BWXT Medical. “I’m confident our partnership with GMS will expedite our commercialization efforts and expand our global footprint.”

“GMS is proud to partner with BWXT Medical and their cutting-edge technology to bring much needed stability to the regional supply chain and expand access to radiopharmaceuticals for our customers and their patients. GMS is focused on starting the next phase of our global growth strategy and we are looking forward to bring this project to fruition,” said Haig Bagerdjian, Chairman and CEO of Global Medical Solutions.

TAP Advisors acted as financial advisor for BWXT Medical on the transaction.

Forward Looking Statements

BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the potential benefits of the JV, including the performance, timing, impact and value of the JV; and the plans, operations, objectives, expectations, intentions for the JV. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the JV’s ability to establish physical operations in Asia, obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals in Asia for the Tc-99m product and facilities, delays in production of or limited demand for Tc-99m in Asia. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

About Global Medical Solutions, Ltd.

Global Medical Solutions, Ltd. (GMS) is a leading-edge operator of centralized radiopharmacies and manufacturer & distributor of diagnostic & therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and related equipment, accessories, and services. GMS has businesses in Armenia, Australia, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam and distributes products to over 25 countries. GMS’s diversified and vertically integrated businesses include SPECT radiopharmacies, PET Cyclotron pharmacies, I-131 manufacturing centers, cold kit manufacturing plant, medical device manufacturing plants, nuclear medicine imaging centers, radiology products & equipment, and engineering services. Please visit our website for more information.
https://www.globalmedicalsolutions.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BWXT and GMS Form Joint Venture in Nuclear Medicine Manufacturing and Distribution in the Asia-Pacific Region BWXT Medical Ltd. (BWXT Medical) and Global Medical Solutions, Ltd. (GMS) have entered into a joint venture (JV) to manufacture and distribute radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia-Pacific (Asia). BWXT Medical is a subsidiary of BWX …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
BWXT Subsidiary Awarded $57.5 Million Contract to Prepare for Uranium Conversion and Purification Services
25.02.21
BWXT to Present at J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
22.02.21
BWX Technologies Reports Solid Fourth Quarter 2020 Results, Marking New Annual Records for Revenue and Earnings and Achieves Long-Term Guidance