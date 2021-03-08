 

National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that Appirio, a Wipro company, is helping National Grid transform its business with an omnichannel customer experience by unifying its engagement with 68 million customers across two continents.

This global hybrid integration platform was recognized both for its positive business impact and for being among the first implementations of Runtime fabric for MuleSoft in the U.S. For this innovative work, Appirio has also been named the recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for MuleSoft.

Appirio continues to work with National Grid to create a unified customer experience for 8 million customers across three U.S. states, five clouds, and eight subsidiary companies, as well as 60 million customers in the U.K. Working in a complex regulatory environment, Appirio is connecting multiple marketing channels, eliminating legacy system data silos, and extending its reach to customers and call centers with MuleSoft and reusable Application Programming Interface (APIs).

"More companies are recognizing the power of connected experiences. MuleSoft provides the scale and flexibility they would need to connect disparate systems,” said Hari Raja, Vice President, iDEAS - Apps and Data, Wipro Limited. “Our industry accelerators, delivery models, and MuleSoft expertise are helping enterprises achieve faster time to market and reduced operational costs. National Grid's phenomenal growth has coincided with one of the fastest-growing practices in the MuleSoft Partner Network. We thank Salesforce and MuleSoft for recognizing Appirio's contributions to these results, and we look forward to continuing to support National Grid and other customers in every step of their growth journey.”

“Congratulations to the Wipro/Appirio team for winning the prestigious Salesforce Innovation Award for MuleSoft,” said Amarendar Bura, Senior Director IT, Solutions Engineering CRM, and Digital Enablement, National Grid. “Very proud of what we achieved here at National Grid with your support in the last year, and how we continue to mature MuleSoft as our middleware platform powering API strategy to enable our digital transformation journey! This would not have been possible without a great partnership with Appirio/Wipro teams. Proud to work with this Rockstar team!”

