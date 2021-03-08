DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Financing The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG meets its targets for 2020 and plans 40 percent organic revenue growth to EUR 320 million for 2021 08.03.2021 / 12:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Social Chain AG meets its targets for 2020 and plans 40 percent organic revenue growth to EUR 320 million for 2021 (1)

Preliminary pro-forma numbers for the financial year 2020: Revenue: EUR 230m (plus 28%) I EBITDA: EUR 8m (plus EUR 15m)

Forecast for 2021: Revenue: EUR 320m (plus 40%) I EBITDA: EUR 15m (plus EUR 7m)

Strategy 2021: Further internationalisation and strengthening of the US business

Clear focus, more efficiency: New structure along four Social Commerce verticals

Wanja S. Oberhof, CEO Social Chain AG: "In the first full financial year after the merger between Lumaland AG and The Social Chain Group, the new Social Chain AG is already profitable and has demonstrated strong topline growth."

Berlin, 8 March 2021. A strong 2020 financial year is followed by an even better 2021. Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99) is accelerating its growth while remaining profitable. In 2020, the Social Commerce company increased its revenue by 28 percent to EUR 230 million (2019: EUR 179 million). EBITDA rose year-on-year from minus EUR 7 million to plus EUR 8 million. In its first full financial year, Social Chain AG has performed a strong, profitable growth. The Social Chain AG was only founded at the end of October 2019 through a merger between The Social Chain Group AG and Lumaland AG.

Dynamic growth continues in this financial year: For 2021, Social Chain AG forecasts EUR 320 million in revenue, an organic growth of 40 percent. EBITDA is projected to almost double to EUR 15 million. In 2021, the investment focus will be on further internationalisation. In particular the US business will be expanded significantly. For more efficiency and a clear focus on core categories, Social Chain will in future organise its Social Commerce business along four verticals: Food, Home & Living, Beauty, and Fitness. Social Chain AG plans to accelerate organic growth with further acquisitions in 2021. Through this, revenue forecast could significantly exceed EUR 320 million.