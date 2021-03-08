Rockwell Automation to Present at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) Chairman and CEO, Blake Moret, and SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Nick Gangestad, will present at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Monday, March 15, 2021.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 8:40 a.m. Central Time and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.