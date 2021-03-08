NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with NovaBay management should contact their Roth Capital Partners sales representative or LHA Investor Relations. The NovaBay corporate presentation can be access from the Investors section of the Company’s website here . Roth Conference information is available here .

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova for the eye care market and CelleRx Clinical Reset for the beauty market, announces that management will hold one-on-one investor meetings at the Virtual 33 rd Annual Roth Conference being held March 15-17, 2021.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the NEUTROX family of products and the AGANOCIDE compounds. The Neutrox family of products includes AVENOVA for the eye care market, NEUTROPHASE for wound care market, and CELLERX for the aesthetic dermatology market. The Aganocide compounds, still under development, have target applications in the dermatology and urology markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005092/en/