NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova for the eye care market and CelleRx Clinical Reset for the beauty market, announces that management will hold one-on-one investor meetings at the Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference being held March 15-17, 2021.
Investors interested in arranging a meeting with NovaBay management should contact their Roth Capital Partners sales representative or LHA Investor Relations. The NovaBay corporate presentation can be access from the Investors section of the Company’s website here. Roth Conference information is available here.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the NEUTROX family of products and the AGANOCIDE compounds. The Neutrox family of products includes AVENOVA for the eye care market, NEUTROPHASE for wound care market, and CELLERX for the aesthetic dermatology market. The Aganocide compounds, still under development, have target applications in the dermatology and urology markets.
Socialize and Stay informed on NovaBay’s progress
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Connect with NovaBay on LinkedIn
Visit NovaBay’s Website
Avenova Purchasing Information
For NovaBay Avenova purchasing information:
Please call 800-890-0329 or email sales@avenova.com
Avenova.com
CelleRx Clinical Reset Purchasing Information
For NovaBay CelleRx Clinical Reset purchasing information
Please call 877-CELLERX
www.CelleRx.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005092/en/
|Diskussion: Novabay Pharmaceutic noch investieren ?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare