Velodyne Lidar Announces Executive Appointments to Advance Company’s Continued Global Lidar Market Leadership

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced that it has appointed Sinclair Vass as Chief Commercial Officer, succeeding Mike Jellen. Mr. Vass joins Velodyne from Focuslight Technologies, where he served as Corporate Senior Vice President and was responsible for driving profitable growth as the leader of its Laser Optics Business Unit. As Chief Commercial Officer of Velodyne Lidar, Mr. Vass will be responsible for worldwide sales and deepening the Company’s customer relationships.

Sinclair Vass, Chief Commercial Officer, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

In conjunction with Mr. Vass’s appointment, Mr. Jellen has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer, where he will be responsible for advancing Velodyne’s growth through mergers and acquisitions and corporate development initiatives. Both Mr. Vass and Mr. Jellen will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anand Gopalan.

“I am incredibly excited about the growing strength of our leadership team as we continue innovating to meet the increased demand for our revolutionary hardware and software solutions,” said Dr. Gopalan. “Our diverse range of customers are using Velodyne technologies to change the world. I have great confidence that Sinclair and Mike will help Velodyne realize our vision to improve lives and make the world a safer place.”

About Sinclair Vass

Sinclair Vass is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial laser markets. Mr. Vass currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer at Velodyne Lidar, where he is responsible for driving revenue growth across all the Velodyne markets and geographies. Prior to joining Velodyne, Mr. Vass was President of the Laser Optics Business Unit at Focuslight Technologies Inc., a China based manufacturer of high-performance laser and optical beam steering solutions. Before his time at Focuslight, Mr. Vass served as Vice President of Sales, Product Management & Customer Service at Viavi Solutions. Throughout his career, Mr. Vass has also held increasingly senior leadership positions at JDS Uniphase, New Focus Inc., Lucent Microelectronics, Hewlett Packard, and Plessey Research Inc. Mr. Vass graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Physics from the University of Edinburgh and holds an MBA from the Open University.