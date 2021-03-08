 

WEX Teams up With Ford for New Commercial Fleet Referral Arrangement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 12:45  |  59   |   |   

WEX (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that it has reached an agreement with Ford Smart Mobility LLC (“FSM”), a part of Ford Motor Company, which is one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the world, whereby FSM will have the opportunity to refer its commercial fleet customers to WEX, providing them with access to WEX’s fuel card products.

WEX will offer Ford’s commercial fleet customers a variety of WEX fuel cards, including WEX’s own “WEX Universal” card as well as many fuel merchant-sponsored, WEX-powered card programs, all of which offer a full range of features, functionality and solutions to meet the everyday demands of a modern fleet. Ford’s commercial fleet customers will be able to easily search and compare to find the best card program to fit their needs and apply online through a single experience powered by WEX.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Ford Motor Company!
Short
Basispreis 13,28€
Hebel 10,72
Ask 0,80
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 10,70€
Hebel 7,51
Ask 1,51
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We’re thrilled to be working with a brand like Ford to help deliver more value to its commercial fleet customers,” said Brian Fournier, senior vice president and general manager of global partners, WEX. “Together with WEX, Ford’s experience and strength with commercial fleets brings together a technology powerhouse arrangement for Ford’s commercial customers.”

“Ford is committed to its commercial vehicle customers with proven models that have stood the test of time such as F-series and Transit,” said Brent West, general manager Ford Commercial Solutions. “We know running a commercial fleet goes well beyond the vehicles on the ground and offering WEX’s programs to our commercial customers is another way we’re helping our customers increase their productivity so their businesses can thrive.”

The Ford-WEX referral arrangement will offer Ford fleet customers multiple fuel card options, including dollar per gallon purchased rebates on select cards and 95% acceptance at fueling locations across the United States, from independent and major gas stations and convenience stores to major truck stops, and at over 45,000 service locations.

All fuel cards provide fleets tools to assist with managing fuel expenses including:

  • Customizable spending controls
  • Online and mobile account access
  • Purchase alerts
  • Detailed, custom reporting

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 15.8 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 408,000 employers and 33.1 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars – increasingly including electrified versions – and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WEX Teams up With Ford for New Commercial Fleet Referral Arrangement WEX (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that it has reached an agreement with Ford Smart Mobility LLC (“FSM”), a part of Ford Motor Company, which is one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:44 Uhr
Volkswagen versus Tesla: Die Trendwende ist eingeleitet
05.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 05.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
05.03.21
Ford Senior Leaders to Describe Opportunities in Europe at Jefferies Conference on March 10
05.03.21
ROUNDUP: VW legt bei E-Flotten-Zielen nach - Autos werden zur Daten-Plattform
03.03.21
Erste VW-Elektromodelle zu größeren Drahtlos-Updates fähig
02.03.21
Trend an der Wall Street : SPAC-Boom: Zeichen einer Blase oder heißes Ding für Investoren? – Lucid-SPAC: das nächste Tesla?
01.03.21
WEX Expands Presence in Europe with OMV Win
26.02.21
VW-Elektro-Bus soll auch autonom fahren - Aufseher geben Mittel frei
25.02.21
WEX’s Health Division Strengthens Position as Industry Leader
25.02.21
Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf to Speak March 2 at J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
7
GM kündigt Elektro-Lieferwagen und Logistik-Einheit an
19.02.21
39
ROUNDUP: Ford bestätigt massiven Stellenabbau in Nordamerika und Asien