Carter’s Teams Up With Ashley Tisdale to Celebrate Expectant Moms With ShowHER Love Ultimate Baby Shower

Following the inaugural, award-winning ShowHER Love event in 2020, Carter’s second annual ShowHER Love Dream Shower continues to celebrate expectant moms during this time of uncertainty. Carter’s will also surprise and delight deserving moms-to-be through a series of exclusive giveaways from Carter’s, Huggies, Sephora + Sephora Collection, Skip Hop, and Babylist to help equip them for parenthood.

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announces “ShowHER Love Dream Shower,” a series of exclusive weekly prizes for expecting moms curated in partnership with beloved actress and mom-to-be, Ashley Tisdale.

Now through April 2, 2021, expecting parents can enter daily for a chance to win Carter’s coveted Dream Shower prize packages: Nursery Must-Haves, Baby’s First Year, Mama’s Wishlist, the Ultimate Registry or a grand prize bundle of all four, the Ultimate Baby Shower, plus Carter’s for life and a two year supply of Huggies products. Carter’s will also be giving away $20 gift cards to 50 winners daily to stock up on adorable Carter’s essentials.

“Carter’s is with parents from the start and we continue to seek ways to show our support for families, especially those welcoming new babies during these uncertain times,” said Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. “Though the journey for new parents may look different right now, we want to make the experience special and help give moms what they need, plus some exciting extras to prepare them for this amazing time in their lives.”

Participants can enter every single day at www.cartersdreamshower.com. The more you enter, the more chances to win one of the following amazing Carter’s prize packages:

Enter now through March 14th, to win Nursery Must Haves , featuring award-winning must-haves from baby gear brand Skip Hop, for bath, playtime and more, as well as a gift card for nursery decor

, featuring award-winning must-haves from baby gear brand Skip Hop, for bath, playtime and more, as well as a gift card for nursery decor From March 15th to the 21st, enter for a chance to win Baby’s First Year , featuring a wardrobe from Carter’s and diapers and wipes presented by Huggies

, featuring a wardrobe from Carter’s and diapers and wipes presented by Huggies Starting March 22nd through the 28th, moms-to-be can enter to win Mama Wishlist, a shopping spree of her dreams at Sephora plus Sephora Collection products

a shopping spree of her dreams at Sephora plus Sephora Collection products Participants can enter starting March 29 through April 2 to win the Ultimate Registry to complete your baby registry list, including a curated selection of favorites from Ashley Tisdale and Carter’s community of parents, all brought to you in partnership with Babylist

to complete your baby registry list, including a curated selection of favorites from Ashley Tisdale and Carter’s community of parents, all brought to you in partnership with Babylist A Grand Prize winner will receive a package of all four prizes in addition to Carter’s for life and a 2 year supply of Huggies diapers and wipes

For official contest rules and additional information, visit www.cartersdreamshower.com.

“As a first-time expecting mom myself, I can relate to how this experience had been different for many this past year, but knowing that we will be welcoming a new baby soon has made me optimistic and excited for what’s ahead,” said Ashley Tisdale. “I’m so excited to team up with Carter’s to celebrate expectant moms and set them up with everything they need for this incredible life changing moment.”

Carter’s annual ShowHER Love campaign is a celebration for expectant parents during these unexpected times. From surprise celebrity moments to unique and exciting prizes, Carter’s aims to continue spreading joy, hope and optimism. Follow @Carters on Instagram and check back daily to learn more about Carter’s ShowHER Love Dream Shower and more fun surprises.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005233/en/