 

Carter’s Teams Up With Ashley Tisdale to Celebrate Expectant Moms With ShowHER Love Ultimate Baby Shower

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 12:45  |  36   |   |   

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announces “ShowHER Love Dream Shower,” a series of exclusive weekly prizes for expecting moms curated in partnership with beloved actress and mom-to-be, Ashley Tisdale.

Following the inaugural, award-winning ShowHER Love event in 2020, Carter’s second annual ShowHER Love Dream Shower continues to celebrate expectant moms during this time of uncertainty. Carter’s will also surprise and delight deserving moms-to-be through a series of exclusive giveaways from Carter’s, Huggies, Sephora + Sephora Collection, Skip Hop, and Babylist to help equip them for parenthood.

Now through April 2, 2021, expecting parents can enter daily for a chance to win Carter’s coveted Dream Shower prize packages: Nursery Must-Haves, Baby’s First Year, Mama’s Wishlist, the Ultimate Registry or a grand prize bundle of all four, the Ultimate Baby Shower, plus Carter’s for life and a two year supply of Huggies products. Carter’s will also be giving away $20 gift cards to 50 winners daily to stock up on adorable Carter’s essentials.

“Carter’s is with parents from the start and we continue to seek ways to show our support for families, especially those welcoming new babies during these uncertain times,” said Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. “Though the journey for new parents may look different right now, we want to make the experience special and help give moms what they need, plus some exciting extras to prepare them for this amazing time in their lives.”

Participants can enter every single day at www.cartersdreamshower.com. The more you enter, the more chances to win one of the following amazing Carter’s prize packages:

  • Enter now through March 14th, to win Nursery Must Haves, featuring award-winning must-haves from baby gear brand Skip Hop, for bath, playtime and more, as well as a gift card for nursery decor
  • From March 15th to the 21st, enter for a chance to win Baby’s First Year, featuring a wardrobe from Carter’s and diapers and wipes presented by Huggies
  • Starting March 22nd through the 28th, moms-to-be can enter to win Mama Wishlist, a shopping spree of her dreams at Sephora plus Sephora Collection products
  • Participants can enter starting March 29 through April 2 to win the Ultimate Registry to complete your baby registry list, including a curated selection of favorites from Ashley Tisdale and Carter’s community of parents, all brought to you in partnership with Babylist
  • A Grand Prize winner will receive a package of all four prizes in addition to Carter’s for life and a 2 year supply of Huggies diapers and wipes

For official contest rules and additional information, visit www.cartersdreamshower.com.

“As a first-time expecting mom myself, I can relate to how this experience had been different for many this past year, but knowing that we will be welcoming a new baby soon has made me optimistic and excited for what’s ahead,” said Ashley Tisdale. “I’m so excited to team up with Carter’s to celebrate expectant moms and set them up with everything they need for this incredible life changing moment.”

Carter’s annual ShowHER Love campaign is a celebration for expectant parents during these unexpected times. From surprise celebrity moments to unique and exciting prizes, Carter’s aims to continue spreading joy, hope and optimism. Follow @Carters on Instagram and check back daily to learn more about Carter’s ShowHER Love Dream Shower and more fun surprises.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carter’s Teams Up With Ashley Tisdale to Celebrate Expectant Moms With ShowHER Love Ultimate Baby Shower Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announces “ShowHER Love Dream Shower,” a series of exclusive weekly prizes for expecting moms curated in partnership with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Carter’s, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
22.02.21
Carter’s, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on Friday, February 26, 2021