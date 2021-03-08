SITE Centers Affirms 2021 OFFO Guidance and Provides First Quarter 2021 Operational Update

“We had a very good start to the year with tenant collections and leasing momentum continuing to build and $196 million of net common equity raised to reduce leverage and fund external growth prospects,” commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the expected impact from the offering, we are affirming 2021 OFFO guidance due to our strong operational and collections progress to date.”

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) today affirmed 2021 OFFO guidance of $0.90 to $1.00 per share and provided an update on first quarter 2021 operations as part of presentations to certain investors at the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference.

As of March 4, 2021, the Company’s tenants had paid approximately 95% and 94% of aggregate base rents for January and February 2021, respectively, in each case on a pro rata basis, and 81%, 88%, and 95% for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively. Additionally, all of the Company’s properties remain open and operational with 98% of tenants, at the Company’s share and based on average base rents, open for business.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Operating FFO estimates:

FY 2021E Per Share - Diluted Net income attributable to Common Shareholders ($0.09) - $0.02 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 0.86 - 0.89 Equity in net (income) of JVs (0.01) JVs' FFO 0.08 - 0.10 FFO (NAREIT) $0.87 - $0.97 Write-off of preferred share original issuance costs $0.03 Operating FFO $0.90 - $1.00

