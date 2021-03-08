IFF Announces Agreement With Sachem Head

“We have engaged in constructive conversations with Sachem Head around our plans to achieve the full potential of our combination with DuPont’s N&B business for the benefit of all shareholders,” said IFF Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Andreas Fibig. “This agreement reflects our commitment to continued shareholder engagement and long-term value creation as well as to ensuring we achieve the substantial cost and revenue synergies that we have identified in connection with the N&B transaction.”

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that it has reached an agreement with Sachem Head Capital Management LP (“Sachem Head”), under which Sachem Head will have the option for Managing Partner Scott Ferguson to join IFF’s Board of Directors between September 10, 2021 and December 31, 2021. Should Sachem Head choose to have Mr. Ferguson join the IFF Board, the Board would expand from 13 to 14 directors.

Scott Ferguson, Managing Partner of Sachem Head, said, “The recent actions taken by IFF underscore the Company’s willingness to take action to generate long-term shareholder value. We appreciate the constructive and open dialogue we have had with IFF’s Board and leadership team.”

“The IFF Board of Directors values the views and input of our shareholders,” added Dale Morrison, Lead Independent Director of IFF. “We believe this agreement is in the best interests of IFF and its shareholders.”

Pursuant to the agreement, Sachem Head has agreed to certain standstill and voting provisions. The complete agreement entered into by IFF and Sachem Head will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Scott Ferguson

Scott Ferguson is the Founder and Managing Partner of Sachem Head Capital Management, a value-oriented investment management firm based in New York which he started in 2012. Prior to starting Sachem Head, he spent nine years at Pershing Square Capital Management, which he joined pre-launch as the firm's first investment professional. Prior to Pershing Square, Ferguson earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 2003 and was a Vice President at American Industrial Partners from 1999 to 2001. He was also a business analyst at McKinsey & Company from 1996 to 1999. Ferguson graduated from Stanford University with an A.B. in Public Policy in 1996. He currently serves on the boards of Olin Corporation, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, and the Henry Street Settlement. He is also a member of the Robin Hood Leadership Council. He is a former director of Autodesk, Inc., a leading design & engineering software company.

