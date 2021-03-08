U.S. Polo Assn. Commemorates International Women's Day With The Annual U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship Benefitting Susan G. Komen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is proud to sponsor the 2021 U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship, benefitting Susan G. Komen, in honor of International Women's Day. Sponsoring women's events around the world is not just a priority, it's an ongoing initiative for the philanthropic, sport-inspired U.S. Polo Assn. brand.

The 2021 U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship will be played from March 10 - 20 at the International Polo Club in Wellington, Fla. Rescheduled from last year due to Covid-19, the 2020 U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship final was played on February 27 with Hawaii Polo Life taking the trophy.

"With one in eight women in the United States affected by breast cancer, it is a disease that impacts our players, our followers and our friends and loved ones," said Jennifer Williams, polo professional. "Our sport has the power to increase awareness about early detection and save lives through a strong partnership with Susan G. Komen."

International Women's Day takes place on March 8 and is a global day dedicated to economic, social and gender equality of women. This day is a celebration of women's achievements while challenging inequality and working to increase visibility of women worldwide.

"U.S. Polo Assn. sponsors this tournament because it is representative of the strength and endurance of women, both on and off the polo field," said J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the company that oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We are honored to be working with Susan G. Komen and these amazing athletes again this year."

The U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship has a profound history in the sport of polo that dates back to the 1930s in California. In 1937, the first U.S. Open Women's Tournament was presented by the United States Women's Polo Association, the first and only women's polo association in the history of American polo. Today, women and men play together as equals on the field and some forty percent of USPA members are female, the fastest-growing segment in the sport of polo.

"This tournament holds a special place in my heart in that it benefits Susan G. Komen and highlights the strength and skill of some of the best female players in the sport," said Pamela Flanagan, a member of Team Hawaii Polo Life, which has won back-to-back Women's U.S. Opens in 2019 and 2020. "Despite the challenges we faced this past year, our team is experiencing great momentum for the upcoming 2021 U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship and we can't wait to get on the field to compete again."