Easterly Government Properties to Participate in the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that management will present virtually at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.
For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through June 5, 2021. In addition, copies of any materials provided by the Company at the virtual Conference will be made available through the Company’s website prior to the start of the Conference.
About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005048/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare