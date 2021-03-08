Easterly Government Properties to Participate in the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that management will present virtually at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through June 5, 2021. In addition, copies of any materials provided by the Company at the virtual Conference will be made available through the Company’s website prior to the start of the Conference.