 

Summit Wireless Technologies to Participate in the Upcoming Conferences

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announced that President and CEO Brett Moyer is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences.

33rd Annual ROTH Conference
 Virtual 1x1 meetings March 15-16

Maxim Group 2021 Emerging Growth Conference
  Webcasted fireside chat on March 18th at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)
Virtual 1x1 meetings March 17-18

Presentation materials and any associated webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at www.summitwireless.com. Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms to arrange meetings at the respective events.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

