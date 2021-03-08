OLB Accelerates Path to Profitability with Early Loan Payoff of Acquisition Financing

“We are extremely excited to be able to pay off this loan early,” explained Ronny Yakov, OLB’s chief executive officer. “In connection with the termination of the debt obligations, 40,000 warrants related to the financing were also cancelled. I believe we are now in a great position to accelerate our path to profitability. We are moving confidently forward knowing the fundamentals of the business are solid and believe we are well positioned for strong performance in the quarters ahead. We now have the financial flexibility to pursue our acquisition strategy, to increase our revenue base and achieve net profitability without the need to service any debt. The financial strength of a clean balance sheet allows us to accelerate our ongoing discussions with acquisition targets.”

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud- based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small and mid-size merchants, announced it completed an early payoff of its $7.7 million acquisition-related senior term loan originated in April 2018. Eliminating the debt, will save the Company approximately $0.72 million in interest annually and released the Company from the related restrictive covenants on the business.

Yakov continued, "We have been very pleased with the progress we have made since the end of the third quarter last year. It is a tribute to the hard work of our development teams and merchant onboarding specialists to be starting our fiscal year debt free with three major application launches already announced."

The OLB Group, Inc. is a payment facilitator and commerce service provider that delivers cloud- based merchant services for web-based and brick-and-mortar organizations. OLB provides a seamless, end-to-end digital commerce solution that includes site creation, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, outbound marketing, sales reporting, and fundraising. With services from private label shopping sites designed to maintain the unique look or feel of the merchant website, to order fulfillment and customer service, OLB remains invisible to the user and promotes the merchant’s brand with market-leading technology and solutions. For more information about solutions, services, or to find a reseller, please visit www.olb.com. Investor information is available at www.olb.com/investors-data.

