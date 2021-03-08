 

Glaukos to Support World Glaucoma Week with Patient Education Campaign and Free Screening Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 13:00  |  53   |   |   

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced two new patient-centric initiatives in honor of World Glaucoma Week. World Glaucoma Week is an annual global initiative championed by the World Glaucoma Association (WGA) to raise awareness surrounding the risk and prevalence of glaucoma. As a proud sponsor of the WGA, Glaukos is launching a global education and awareness campaign and collaborating with eye care institutions across the United States to offer free glaucoma screenings. Both programs are designed to increase glaucoma awareness, testing and diagnosis.

“Glaukos is dedicated to advancing the standard of glaucoma treatment and management around the world through our considerable investment in clinical research, support of critical awareness and education initiatives and growing portfolio of transformative MIGS technologies,” said L. Jay Katz, MD, Glaukos chief medical officer. “In that spirit, we are proud to support the sight-saving work of the WGA through patient and healthcare professional education initiatives. Our goal is to help make safe, effective and impactful glaucoma care more available to a growing patient population worldwide.”

Glaukos’ education and awareness campaign, entitled “Making an iMPACT: Glaucoma Perspectives”, consists of a series of engaging video interviews with leading physicians from around the world and a glaucoma patient. Physicians interviewed include Deborah Gess Ristvedt, DO; Robert Stutman, OD; Imran Masood, FRCOphth; Alfonso Antón, MD; and L. Jay Katz, MD. Subjects covered in the physician interviews include the importance of regular glaucoma screenings, the necessity for early diagnosis and intervention, prevalence of the disease in high-risk groups and how glaucoma patients are co-managed to ensure optimal care. The patient interview provides a personal perspective on how glaucoma has impacted their life and how initiatives, such as World Glaucoma Week, educate and empower patients to take control of their care. To view the video interviews, please click here.

