 

Li-Cycle to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), a commercial leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor events:

  • Baird Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference (March 9-10, 2021)
  • Cowen Mobility Disruption Conference (March 11-12, 2021)
  • 33rd Annual Roth Conference (March 15-17, 2021)

Li-Cycle previously announced a definitive business combination agreement with Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PDAC). Upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol, “LICY.”

ABOUT LI-CYCLE CORP.

Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle”) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, please visit https://li-cycle.com/ .

ABOUT PERIDOT ACQUISITION CORP.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot’s sponsor is an affiliate of Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P., an investment firm that focuses on opportunities in the North American energy space in partnership with best-in-class management teams. For more information, please visit https://peridotspac.com/.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the proposed business combination involving Li-Cycle and Peridot, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Newco”) has prepared and filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form F-4 that will include a document that will serve as both a prospectus of Newco and a proxy statement of Peridot (the “Proxy Statement/Prospectus”). Li-Cycle, Peridot and Newco will prepare and file the Proxy Statement/Prospectus with the SEC and Peridot will mail the Proxy Statement/Prospectus to its shareholders and file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. This communication is not a substitute for any proxy statement, registration statement, proxy statement/prospectus or other documents Peridot or Newco may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE, ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY PERIDOT OR NEWCO WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by Peridot or Newco through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Li-Cycle Celebrates National Battery Day to Promote Responsible Recycling
16.02.21
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE through Transaction with Peridot Acquisition Corp.

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
33
SPAC mit Fokus auf disruptive Clean Energy Technolgien