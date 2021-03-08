Li-Cycle to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Li-Cycle previously announced a definitive business combination agreement with Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PDAC). Upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol, “LICY.”

ABOUT LI-CYCLE CORP.

Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle”) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, please visit https://li-cycle.com/ .

ABOUT PERIDOT ACQUISITION CORP.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot’s sponsor is an affiliate of Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P., an investment firm that focuses on opportunities in the North American energy space in partnership with best-in-class management teams. For more information, please visit https://peridotspac.com/.

