Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded Through Merger with NewHold Investment Corp.

Evolv Technology (“ Evolv ”), the leader in AI touchless security screening, and NewHold Investment Corp. (“ NewHold ”) (NASDAQ: NHIC ), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination that will result in Evolv becoming a publicly traded company. It is anticipated that Evolv will trade on the NASDAQ with the ticker symbol “EVLV” after the deal closes in Q2 2021.

Evolv is transforming the physical security industry, as the first AI-enabled touchless screening system in the market. The Evolv Express system delivers up to a 70% reduction in cost and is ten times faster than traditional metal detectors, resulting in screening an unparalleled 3,600 people per hour, per system. The system allows for visitors to pass through screening without breaking stride and continuing the pace of life, improving security at the speed and scale required in this post-pandemic world. Built on its Evolv Cortex AI software platform, Evolv is continually improving the security posture for customers through machine learning and analytical insights on-demand, an industry first.

The world’s most iconic venues and companies place their trust in Evolv to protect their employees and visitors including Uber, Lincoln Center, L.L. Bean, Six Flags and others. In addition, Evolv signed a significant technology and go-to-market partnership with Motorola Solutions, a global leader in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security and analytics, and command center software for enterprise and public safety customers. Evolv expects this partnership to accelerate growth and market presence going forward.

The New Reality for Security is a Seamless Experience

In the current and post-pandemic world, organizations are and will be looking for solutions to support safe operations that address threats from weapons violence and public health threats. These venues, companies and schools need security that does not disrupt the public gathering experience and avoids the problems that come with traditional security approaches such as crowds, single file lines, bag checks, wands and pat downs. These organizations are also looking for ways to improve their customer experience by combining security with ticketing for a seamless and touchless visitor experience. Evolv is at the forefront of this convergence, which can be achieved through an intelligent software-based approach to physical security.