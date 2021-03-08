 

Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded Through Merger with NewHold Investment Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 13:00  |  104   |   |   

Evolv Technology (“Evolv”), the leader in AI touchless security screening, and NewHold Investment Corp. (“NewHold”) (NASDAQ: NHIC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination that will result in Evolv becoming a publicly traded company. It is anticipated that Evolv will trade on the NASDAQ with the ticker symbol “EVLV” after the deal closes in Q2 2021.

Evolv Technology – Leader with Unrivaled Technology and Market Presence

Evolv is transforming the physical security industry, as the first AI-enabled touchless screening system in the market. The Evolv Express system delivers up to a 70% reduction in cost and is ten times faster than traditional metal detectors, resulting in screening an unparalleled 3,600 people per hour, per system. The system allows for visitors to pass through screening without breaking stride and continuing the pace of life, improving security at the speed and scale required in this post-pandemic world. Built on its Evolv Cortex AI software platform, Evolv is continually improving the security posture for customers through machine learning and analytical insights on-demand, an industry first.

The world’s most iconic venues and companies place their trust in Evolv to protect their employees and visitors including Uber, Lincoln Center, L.L. Bean, Six Flags and others. In addition, Evolv signed a significant technology and go-to-market partnership with Motorola Solutions, a global leader in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security and analytics, and command center software for enterprise and public safety customers. Evolv expects this partnership to accelerate growth and market presence going forward.

The New Reality for Security is a Seamless Experience

In the current and post-pandemic world, organizations are and will be looking for solutions to support safe operations that address threats from weapons violence and public health threats. These venues, companies and schools need security that does not disrupt the public gathering experience and avoids the problems that come with traditional security approaches such as crowds, single file lines, bag checks, wands and pat downs. These organizations are also looking for ways to improve their customer experience by combining security with ticketing for a seamless and touchless visitor experience. Evolv is at the forefront of this convergence, which can be achieved through an intelligent software-based approach to physical security.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded Through Merger with NewHold Investment Corp. Evolv Technology (“Evolv”), the leader in AI touchless security screening, and NewHold Investment Corp. (“NewHold”) (NASDAQ: NHIC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer