 

Beyond.pl Selects HPE GreenLake to Power New Cloud Services Portfolio

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced it has signed a collaborative agreement with Beyond.pl, a leading data center and cloud service provider in Central Europe. As part of the agreement, Beyond.pl is launching a new suite of cloud services for clients powered by HPE GreenLake and will leverage HPE GreenLake to transform part of its existing IT estate. HPE has also selected Beyond.pl to serve as a HPE GreenLake colocation facility for HPE-managed customers, who require off-premises as-a-service solutions. Together, this agreement will allow customers to take full advantage of a hybrid cloud model, either by having all of their infrastructure hosted by Beyond.pl, or part of it at their own data centers, via private cloud, public cloud or a mixture of both.

Beyond.pl specializes in providing data center and cloud services with access to low latency connectivity solutions for European customers, together with the highest levels of physical security and availability – all with significantly lower costs thanks to its super energy efficient dual data centers powered by 100% green energy. Founded in Poland, Beyond.pl was the first service provider in the European Union, and remains the only one in Central Europe, to hold an ANSI/TIA-942 Rated-4 Certification, delivering the highest safety standards for design, mechanical engineering, power configuration and telecommunications and the highest levels of availability to end users.

Beyond.pl chose to work with HPE GreenLake to launch a new suite of cloud services to meet increasing customer demand. By selecting HPE GreenLake, Beyond.pl sought to gain operational efficiencies in terms of rapid scalability, financial flexibility, cash flow preservation, and avoidance of costly over-provisioning for its customers. In addition, HPE GreenLake Central provides Beyond.pl with a unified portal to manage its entire multi-cloud estate through a single pane of glass. HPE GreenLake Central features cost, security, and compliance analytics tools for the optimal administration of IT resources, including public cloud deployments.

At Beyond.pl, we want to offer customers a solution that meets any workload or compute requirement, ensures security and compliance, and provides flexibility, scalability and transparent cost management,” said Wojciech Stramski, CEO, Beyond.pl. “We believe that our joint agreement with HPE to leverage HPE GreenLake as the platform for hybrid cloud services and to host HPE GreenLake in our data center facilities will provide our customers with all the benefits stemming from the hybrid cloud experience and allow them to accelerate their innovation and growth. We are very proud to partner with HPE to enhance our offering and provide Polish and European enterprises with this industry-leading solution.”

