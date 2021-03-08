Beyond.pl Selects HPE GreenLake to Power New Cloud Services Portfolio

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced it has signed a collaborative agreement with Beyond.pl, a leading data center and cloud service provider in Central Europe. As part of the agreement, Beyond.pl is launching a new suite of cloud services for clients powered by HPE GreenLake and will leverage HPE GreenLake to transform part of its existing IT estate. HPE has also selected Beyond.pl to serve as a HPE GreenLake colocation facility for HPE-managed customers, who require off-premises as-a-service solutions. Together, this agreement will allow customers to take full advantage of a hybrid cloud model, either by having all of their infrastructure hosted by Beyond.pl, or part of it at their own data centers, via private cloud, public cloud or a mixture of both.

Beyond.pl specializes in providing data center and cloud services with access to low latency connectivity solutions for European customers, together with the highest levels of physical security and availability – all with significantly lower costs thanks to its super energy efficient dual data centers powered by 100% green energy. Founded in Poland, Beyond.pl was the first service provider in the European Union, and remains the only one in Central Europe, to hold an ANSI/TIA-942 Rated-4 Certification, delivering the highest safety standards for design, mechanical engineering, power configuration and telecommunications and the highest levels of availability to end users.