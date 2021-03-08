 

Global Blue Acquires ZigZag Global, a Leading E-commerce Returns Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Global Blue today announced the acquisition of ZigZag, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform that helps retailers manage worldwide e-commerce returns and exchanges more profitably, and consumers to enjoy a smoother and enhanced return experience.

ZigZag enables merchants to optimise their e-commerce growth

E-commerce returns are a big problem for retailers with more than 40% of orders on average being returned.

ZigZag’s technology platform addresses this issue by digitalising the e-commerce returns process and improving the returns experience for both consumers and retailers.

It replaces outdated paper-based “label in the box” solutions with a best in class online returns portal that offers a greater range of shipping options including post office, parcel shops, lockers and collection from home, as well as exchange alternatives.

In parallel, it optimises retailers’ profitability by reducing logistical costs via consolidation, local market resale, and inbound consumer queries, as well as by allowing exchanges versus simply return of goods.

With e-commerce expanding rapidly and further accelerating during the COVID-19 pandemic, an efficient returns platform is key to both mass and luxury retailers, who are experiencing accelerating growth in their online sales and operations.

ZigZag’s platform integrates with over 30 leading merchant e-commerce software platforms, enabling retailers to access ZigZag’s reverse logistics network comprising 450+ carrier services and 220 warehouses in 130 countries.

As of December 2020, Zigzag’s technology powered approximately 100 global ecommerce retailers and recorded dramatic growth of more than 500% of its processed returns in 2020 versus 2019.

Global Blue and ZigZag combination creates complementary benefits

With both companies operating in the retail ecosystem, Global Blue and ZigZag will join forces to empower merchants to capture growth opportunities through omni-channel technology and payment solutions.

With e-commerce business booming and becoming even more crucial for luxury brands, Global Blue will benefit from ZigZag’s e-commerce expertise, extending its relationships with its existing and future clients.

In parallel, ZigZag will enhance its rapid growth by cross-selling its solutions into Global Blue’s extensive merchant network and by enhancing its value proposition through integration of Global Blue’s payments and data capabilities.

