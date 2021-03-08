Eventbrite Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $185 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Eventbrite also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 30 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $27.75 million aggregate principal amount of notes solely to cover overallotments, if any.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Eventbrite, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on September 15, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. Eventbrite will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its Class A common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its Class A common stock, at Eventbrite’s election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Eventbrite’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after March 15, 2024 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Eventbrite’s Class A common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

Eventbrite intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repay indebtedness under its May 2020 credit agreement and to fund the cost of the capped call transactions described below. Eventbrite intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the offering of the notes, Eventbrite expects to enter into capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers and/or their respective affiliates or other financial institutions (the “capped call counterparties”). The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce potential dilution to Eventbrite’s Class A common stock upon any conversion of notes and/or offset any cash payments Eventbrite is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Eventbrite expects to enter into additional capped call transactions with the capped call counterparties.