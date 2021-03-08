Clearlake Capital-backed Janus International Expands Executive Team

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) portfolio company Janus International Group, LLC (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other industrial sectors, announced today that Christine DeBord has been named President of Nokē Smart Entry (“NSE” or “Nokē”) and Terry Bagley has been named President of Industry & Partner Relationships for Janus. Both Ms. DeBord and Mr. Bagley will report to Morgan Hodges, Executive Vice President of Janus. The appointments mark Janus’s efforts to continue driving organic growth by supporting its access control technology business as the Company continues down the path toward entering the public markets, expected in the second quarter of 2021.

