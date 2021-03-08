Clearlake Capital-backed Janus International Expands Executive Team
Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) portfolio company Janus International Group, LLC (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other industrial sectors, announced today that Christine DeBord has been named President of Nokē Smart Entry (“NSE” or “Nokē”) and Terry Bagley has been named President of Industry & Partner Relationships for Janus. Both Ms. DeBord and Mr. Bagley will report to Morgan Hodges, Executive Vice President of Janus. The appointments mark Janus’s efforts to continue driving organic growth by supporting its access control technology business as the Company continues down the path toward entering the public markets, expected in the second quarter of 2021.
These appointments provide additional infrastructure and expertise to support the growth and development of Janus’s rapidly expanding Nokē business unit. Nokē is a state-of-the-art smart access control technology that meets the demands and expectations of today’s highly mobile consumers, providing tenants with 24 hour access self-storage facilities and individual units with the touch of a button on their phone, the ability to easily share mobile keys, and enhanced safety through remote monitoring. The product similarly enables operators to enhance profits by upgrading security and convenience, fully automating the move-in process, and enabling additional technologies like thermal imaging and fire sensing.
“As we work to execute on our strategic objectives and continue to generate strong organic growth, assembling a first-class team to accelerate the development and delivery of an industry-changing product to our customers represents an essential element of our preparations for operating as a public company,” Ramey Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Janus, commented. “The self-storage industry is rapidly increasing its adoption of our technology – by the end of this week, over 400 sites will have installed and integrated our Nokē solutions.
