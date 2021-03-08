 

II-VI Incorporated Revises Proposal to Acquire Coherent

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

Coherent’s Board Deems II-VI Proposal Superior

PITTSBURGH, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, delivered to Coherent Inc.’s (Nasdaq: COHR) Board of Directors on March 5, 2021 a revised proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of Coherent in a cash and stock transaction. Under the terms of the revised proposal, Coherent’s shareholders would receive $170.00 in cash and 1.0981 II-VI common shares for each Coherent share, which implies a total enterprise value of $6.5 billion and total per share consideration of $260.00 based on the 10-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of II-VI shares as of March 5, 2021. Coherent’s Board of Directors has informed II-VI that it deems II-VI’s revised proposal superior to Coherent’s merger agreement with Lumentum Holdings Inc.

II-VI’s revised proposal includes multiple enhancements from its February 12, 2021 offer, including fully committed debt financing from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and a $1.5 billion equity investment by an affiliate of Bain Capital in the combined company. The Bain Capital investment will allow the company to significantly reduce leverage. Pro forma for the transaction, II-VI anticipates total debt of approximately $4.2 billion and net debt of approximately $3.7 billion at closing. In connection with the investment, Steve Pagliuca, Co-Chairman of Bain Capital, is expected to join the II-VI board upon closing.

Following extensive due diligence, II-VI now expects the combined companies to achieve run-rate cost synergies of $250 million annually within 36 months, with approximately 60% from cost of goods sold and 40% from operating expenditures. II-VI continues to expect the transaction will be accretive to non-GAAP EPS in the second year following closing.

“We are pleased that Coherent’s Board has deemed our offer a Company Superior Proposal and we stand ready to execute a merger agreement in the coming days,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of II-VI. “Together, II-VI and Coherent will leverage our combined technology platforms for a broad range of laser-enabled end markets, while fulfilling our vision of a world transformed through innovations vital to a better life today and sustainability of future generations. In particular, the combination will allow us to accelerate our growth by offering compelling integrated laser solutions for electric vehicle production lines, laser additive manufacturing, aerospace & defense, and life sciences.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

II-VI Incorporated Revises Proposal to Acquire Coherent Coherent’s Board Deems II-VI Proposal SuperiorPITTSBURGH, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, delivered to Coherent Inc.’s (Nasdaq: COHR) Board …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
II-VI Incorporated Presents New Product and Technology Capabilities at Photonics West and BiOS Digital Marketplace 2021
26.02.21
II-VI Incorporated to Double Manufacturing Capacity of Optical Filters for PCR Instrumentation and 5G Optical Access Over a Five-Year Investment
25.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Unveils VCSEL Flood Illuminator Modules for Driver and Occupancy Monitoring Systems in Vehicles
22.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Introduces Ceramic YAG Optical Materials for Solid-State Lasers in Automotive LiDAR
18.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Introduces Multi-Wavelength Laser Modules for Life Sciences
16.02.21
II-VI Incorporated Introduces 1060 nm Seed Laser in Miniature Package for Fiber Lasers in Materials Processing
16.02.21
II-VI Incorporated to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
16.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Rekorde an Wall Street und Nasdaq
16.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax ohne Kraft und ohne Trend - Warten auf die Wall Street
16.02.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Konsolidierungsfantasie treibt LPKF an

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
31
II-VI Incorporated