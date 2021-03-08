 

Learn More About Lomiko’s Electric Vehicle Zone, Visit the Lomiko Booth by Registering for the PDAC Investor Exchange

Lomiko Aims to Supply the Electric Vehicle Supply Chain in North America

Vancouver, B.C., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (Lomiko or the “Company”) will be exhibiting at the 2021 Prospectors and Developers Association Conference (PDAC) from March 8 to 11, 2021.

We invite conference delegates to visit us at our Virtual Booth in the Investors Exchange to discuss recent developments and plans for Lomiko’s La Loutre Graphite Project and the Electric Vehicle Zone (EV) area.  Lomiko is proud to be a member of the PDAC and official exhibitor in 2021.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Zone Highlights

 The successful 2019 drilling campaign at the EV Zone (formerly Refractory) propelled Lomiko’s decision to consider metallurgy and a further study.  Please see the detailed EV Zone drill map for details.

 

LL-16-01 - 7.74% Cg over 135.60 m including 16.81% Cg over 44.10 m

LL-16-02 - 17.08% Cg over 22.30 m and 14.80% Cg over 15.10 m

LL-16-03 - 14.56% Cg over 110.80 m

 Results from the 2019 program EV drill Program are highlighted in the February 5, 2020, News Release.  A total of 21 holes were completed in 2019 on the EV Zone for a total of 2,985 metres. 

Graphene-Battery Zone

The Project was also the subject of an independent technical report in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, prepared by B. Turcotte and G. Servelle of InnovExplo Inc. from Val-d’Or, Québec, and O. Peters, of AGP Mining Inc., dated March 24,  2016, filed for the Project’s combined Graphene-Battery Zone. The report presented a mineral resource estimate of 18.4 M Tonnes at a grade of 3.19% carbon flake graphite (“Cg”) in the Indicated category and 16.7 M Tonnes at 3.75% Cg in the Inferred category using a cut-off of 1.5% Cg.  At a 3% cut-off, the resource estimate is 4.14 M Tonnes of 6.50% Cg in the Indicated category and 6.1 M tonnes of 6.1% Cg.

The above-noted 2016 mineral resource does not include the significant intercepts from the EV Zone in 2016.  A new combined PEA will include results from both zones.

“La Loutre has proven to be a large and high-grade area worthy of further investment,” stated A.  Paul Gill, CEO. “The only operating graphite mine in North America is the Imerys Graphite & Carbon at Lac-des-Îles, 53 km northwest of La Loutre which reported Proven reserves of 5.2 M Tonnes at a grade of 7.42 % Cg in July 1988 before the start of production.” (reference: Potentiel de la minéralisation en graphite au Québec, N’Golo Togola, MERN, page 31, Conférence Québec Mines, November 24 2016).

* mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property:

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release 

CONTACT: A. Paul Gill
Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR)
6047295312
apaulgill@lomiko.com



