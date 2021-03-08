Athira Pharma Announces Appointment of Barbara Kosacz to its Board of Directors

“Barbara will add to the existing expertise of our Board, bringing her vast experience in working strategically with biopharma companies and adding a new perspective to our team as we continue to advance our clinical trials and drug-development platform,” said Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Athira. “The diverse backgrounds and experience of our Board in science, medicine, and business are highly complementary to our innovative company vision.”

BOTHELL, Wash., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced the appointment of Barbara Kosacz to its Board of Directors. Ms. Kosacz is Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing therapies that transform the lives of those affected by cancer.

Ms. Kosacz is universally recognized as one of the top life sciences attorneys in the country. With more than 25 years of experience providing strategic business and legal counsel, Ms. Kosacz has led some of the most complex and transformational transactions in the life sciences industry. Her experience includes counseling clients in the life sciences industry, ranging from early-stage startups to larger public companies, venture funds, investment banks, and non-profit institutions.

Ms. Kosacz commented: "Athira has a unique drug development platform with promising product opportunities, and I’m pleased to become involved at this exciting time. I’m passionate about my work in counseling biotechnology companies that are dedicated to improving outcomes for patients, and I look forward to helping guide the company as it continues to grow.”

Ms. Kosacz has been Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at Kronos Bio since July 2020. Prior to joining Kronos Bio, she was Partner and Head of the International Life Sciences Practice at Cooley LLP, a leading international law firm. During her tenure at Cooley, Ms. Kosacz received significant recognition for her role in the industry, including being recognized as Biotechnology Lawyer of the Year in 2018 by Best Lawyers in America and as a highly recommended transactions lawyer by IAM Patent 1000 for her “nearly three decades advising diverse companies in the industry at a deeply strategic and commercial level and overseeing their most complex and profitable deals.” Ms. Kosacz serves on the Board of Directors of XOMA Corp. and Locust Walk Acquisition Corporation (a SPAC), and the Board of Trustees of the Keck Graduate Institute. Ms. Kosacz received a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a JD from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.