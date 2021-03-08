 

Athira Pharma Announces Appointment of Barbara Kosacz to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 13:00  |  50   |   |   

BOTHELL, Wash., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced the appointment of Barbara Kosacz to its Board of Directors. Ms. Kosacz is Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing therapies that transform the lives of those affected by cancer.

“Barbara will add to the existing expertise of our Board, bringing her vast experience in working strategically with biopharma companies and adding a new perspective to our team as we continue to advance our clinical trials and drug-development platform,” said Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Athira. “The diverse backgrounds and experience of our Board in science, medicine, and business are highly complementary to our innovative company vision.”

Ms. Kosacz is universally recognized as one of the top life sciences attorneys in the country. With more than 25 years of experience providing strategic business and legal counsel, Ms. Kosacz has led some of the most complex and transformational transactions in the life sciences industry. Her experience includes counseling clients in the life sciences industry, ranging from early-stage startups to larger public companies, venture funds, investment banks, and non-profit institutions.

Ms. Kosacz commented: "Athira has a unique drug development platform with promising product opportunities, and I’m pleased to become involved at this exciting time. I’m passionate about my work in counseling biotechnology companies that are dedicated to improving outcomes for patients, and I look forward to helping guide the company as it continues to grow.”

Ms. Kosacz has been Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at Kronos Bio since July 2020. Prior to joining Kronos Bio, she was Partner and Head of the International Life Sciences Practice at Cooley LLP, a leading international law firm. During her tenure at Cooley, Ms. Kosacz received significant recognition for her role in the industry, including being recognized as Biotechnology Lawyer of the Year in 2018 by Best Lawyers in America and as a highly recommended transactions lawyer by IAM Patent 1000 for her “nearly three decades advising diverse companies in the industry at a deeply strategic and commercial level and overseeing their most complex and profitable deals.” Ms. Kosacz serves on the Board of Directors of XOMA Corp. and Locust Walk Acquisition Corporation (a SPAC), and the Board of Trustees of the Keck Graduate Institute. Ms. Kosacz received a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a JD from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Athira Pharma Announces Appointment of Barbara Kosacz to its Board of Directors BOTHELL, Wash., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Athira Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Life Sciences Conference
10.02.21
Athira Pharma Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
7
Athira Pharma (ATHA) - interessantes Alzheimer-Play?