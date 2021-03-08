Sugarbud To Enter Cannabis Concentrate Market, Announces Agreement with Embark Delta Inc. for the Development and Supply of Solventless Extract Products

Under the terms of the Agreement, Embark will provide Sugarbud with extraction, formulation and production services for the initial development and ongoing supply of the Company’s solventless extraction products. The first product to be developed and launched under this agreement will be a 0.5g Pressed Flower Rosin. The Agreement with Embark is subject to customary regulatory, licensing and new product notification requirements.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV:SUGR, SUGR.WT, SUGR.WS, SUGR.DB) (" Sugarbud " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract manufacturing services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Embark Delta Inc. (" Embark "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Embark Health Inc., for the development and supply of the Company’s solventless cannabis extract products.

"We are very pleased to be collaborating with the very talented and experienced team over at Embark to develop and launch our first solventless cannabis extract product," stated Sugarbud CEO John Kondrosky. "Rather than deconstructing, distilling and then reconstructing the primary essence of the incoming dried flower, solventless extraction places a premium on maintaining the naturally occurring terpenes, flavors, aromas and cannabinoids throughout the entire process, ensuring that consumers will fully experience the essence of the original dried flower as nature intended. Sugarbud’s solventless concentrates are another example of a natural and logical extension of our inhaled product strategy that will further leverage and embody the quality, consistency, flavor profiles and aromas found in our exceptional craft cannabis flower," concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

New cannabis derivative products and formats such as vape cartridges and concentrates are a rapidly growing segment of the Canadian adult-use recreational market and Sugarbud expects that its rapidly expanding Cannabis 2.0 portfolio high-quality products will become a significant catalyst for future growth.

"We are confident that our partnership with Embark will equip Sugarbud to deliver high quality products to consumers with the safety, integrity and exceptional outcomes they demand and deserve," concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

"Embark works with master cultivators and suppliers of unwavering quality standards. Our solventless extraction team’s experience and expertise is a blend of tradition, artistry and technological innovation,” stated Dr. Luc C. Duchesne, Embark’s CEO. “We are pleased to support Sugarbud with our best-in-class, pure, craft flower rosin for the adult-use market in Canada," continued Dr. Duchesne.