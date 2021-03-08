Evergold Reports High-Grade Gold and Silver Results Which Complete its 2020 Field Season at Snoball

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVER; WKN: A2PTHZ) is pleased to announce widespread strong and locally very high-grade gold and silver values from rock and talus fines sampling of what is now designated the “C Zone” at Pyramid Peak on its Snoball Property, northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company is also pleased to announce long-delayed assays for the final hole of the 2020 Snoball drill campaign, SB20-013, which returned a high-grade gold intercept, 18.40 g/t Au and 5.63 g/t Ag over 1.60 metres, reinforcing the pattern of high-grade gold-silver intercepts established by early drill results delivered in 2020. All drilling in 2020 was carried out from the Apex drill pad, located on top of Pyramid Peak, and most holes were drilled to the southwest (Figure 1).



Significant C Zone Drilling Results: (Note: previously released results are indicated with an asterisk(*). Widths reported are drilled core lengths).