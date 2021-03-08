Press Release

March 8, 2021

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 160,815 shares in the period March 1 to March 5, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 36,64 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 5.9 million.