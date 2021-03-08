 

United Bancshares, Inc. Reports Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

Results Include Record Profit for the Second Consecutive Year

COLUMBUS GROVE, Ohio, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBOH)

Highlights
Net income of $13.8 million, an increase of $3.1 million over 2019
Earnings per share of $4.21, an increase of $0.95 per share over 2019
Return on average total assets 1.42%, compared to 1.24% at year-end 2019
Return on average shareholder’s equity 13.53%, compared to 12.30% at year-end 2019

Full Details
Details about our 2020 financial performance are available here.

Commentary from our CEO
United Bancshares President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian D. Young said, “Despite an unprecedented operating environment, we are pleased to deliver these results and record profits for our second straight year.  Our 2020 results include gain on loan sales of $15.1 million, Paycheck Protection Program Loan Origination fees of $2.4 million and decreased deposit expense of $2.4 million. As a result of our 2020 earnings, we were able to prepay all long-term debt at the bank and proactively increase the allowance for loan losses as we monitor economic conditions going into 2021.  Additionally, the Company maintained better than peer credit quality metrics, a reflection of the strength of our loan portfolio.  We are very pleased with the early results from our expansion into Paulding County, along with, the successful adoption of technologies such as ITMs and cash recyclers that increase efficiencies, enhance operational accuracy, and enable our greatest assets, our team members, to focus on customer needs and relationships.  We remain unwavering in the promotion of our core values throughout our processes.  The continued accomplishments of the Company are the undeniable result of our dedicated team members and our Board of Directors in implementing our Strategic Plan. Their efforts and our strong corporate values of respect for and accountability to our shareholders, clients, colleagues, and communities are the foundation for our continued success.”

About United Bancshares, Inc.
United Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio with $978.5 million in assets and twenty offices in Northwest and Central Ohio.  Founded in 1904, The Union Bank Company provides a full variety of consumer, residential, small business, commercial, agricultural, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage and insurance services. Union Bank also provides a comprehensive list of digital banking services to support the needs of consumers and businesses from any location. Details about our banking services are available on our website:  http://theubank.com/.

Attachment 

CONTACT: Contacts
Brian Young, President and CEO
Stacy Cox, Executive Vice President and CFO
Heather Oatman, Senior Vice President, HR, and Investor Relations
419.659.2141



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United Bancshares, Inc. Reports Full Year 2020 Results Results Include Record Profit for the Second Consecutive YearCOLUMBUS GROVE, Ohio, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBOH) Highlights Net income of $13.8 million, an increase of $3.1 million over …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
United Bankshares Declares First Quarter Dividend