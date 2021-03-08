 

Aravive Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of AVB-500 in Patients with Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 13:00  |  65   |   |   

Lead Compound AVB-500 Now Being Evaluated in Broad Range of Cancers

HOUSTON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced that the Company has dosed its first patient in an open label Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetic, and preliminary clinical activity of AVB-500, including progression free survival. The trial will enroll patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) that have progressed on front-line treatment.

AVB-500 is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth and is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian, kidney and urothelial cancer.

“The preclinical data of AVB-500 in ccRCC suggest a great potential in treating this cancer without adding toxicity,” said Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aravive. “Given that there is a large unmet need for effective treatments in renal cell carcinoma, we look forward to advancing the development of AVB-500 to potentially improve outcomes for patients with renal cancer.”

Kidney cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States and is among the 10 most common cancers in both men and women. ccRCC is a cancer of the kidney and accounts for more than 75% of malignant kidney tumors. Metastasis to distant organs including the lung, bone, liver and brain is the primary cause of death in kidney cancer patients, and only 12% of people with metastatic kidney cancer will survive past 5 years. According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that there will be approximately 76,080 new cases of kidney cancer and 13,780 people will die from this disease in the United States during 2021.

“AXL/GAS6 is associated with poor prognosis and resistance mechanisms in renal cell carcinoma. This trial will focus on safety and early efficacy signals of AVB-500 in combination with cabozantinib in patients who have progressed after front-line treatment of kidney cancer. This trial presents a unique opportunity to study a new therapeutic target in combination with cabozantinib,” said Kathryn Beckermann, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and lead investigator for the trial.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aravive Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of AVB-500 in Patients with Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Lead Compound AVB-500 Now Being Evaluated in Broad Range of CancersHOUSTON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced that the Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Aravive to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in March
16.02.21
Aravive Announces $21.0 Million Registered Direct Offering with Eshelman Ventures, LLC Priced At-The-Market