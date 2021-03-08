Aravive Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of AVB-500 in Patients with Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

AVB-500 is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth and is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian, kidney and urothelial cancer.

HOUSTON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced that the Company has dosed its first patient in an open label Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetic, and preliminary clinical activity of AVB-500, including progression free survival. The trial will enroll patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) that have progressed on front-line treatment.

“The preclinical data of AVB-500 in ccRCC suggest a great potential in treating this cancer without adding toxicity,” said Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aravive. “Given that there is a large unmet need for effective treatments in renal cell carcinoma, we look forward to advancing the development of AVB-500 to potentially improve outcomes for patients with renal cancer.”

Kidney cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States and is among the 10 most common cancers in both men and women. ccRCC is a cancer of the kidney and accounts for more than 75% of malignant kidney tumors. Metastasis to distant organs including the lung, bone, liver and brain is the primary cause of death in kidney cancer patients, and only 12% of people with metastatic kidney cancer will survive past 5 years. According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that there will be approximately 76,080 new cases of kidney cancer and 13,780 people will die from this disease in the United States during 2021.

“AXL/GAS6 is associated with poor prognosis and resistance mechanisms in renal cell carcinoma. This trial will focus on safety and early efficacy signals of AVB-500 in combination with cabozantinib in patients who have progressed after front-line treatment of kidney cancer. This trial presents a unique opportunity to study a new therapeutic target in combination with cabozantinib,” said Kathryn Beckermann, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and lead investigator for the trial.