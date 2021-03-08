MATEON’S UPDATE ON C001 - GLOBAL STUDY FOR OT-101 AGAINST COVID-19

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Mateon”) (OTCQB:MATN) announced today that it has completed the enrollment of its sentinel Part 1 and Part 2 COVID-19 patients which allows for the continuing expansion to the targeted 18 patients in part 1 and 18 patients in part 2. Additionally, the targeted enrollment of the 18 patients of Part 1 has also been reached. The study was conducted through Oncotelic, Inc. (“Oncotelic”) - a wholly own subsidiary of Mateon.

As explained in a prior press release, the trial is a multi-center, double blind, randomized, placebo-control study to evaluate safety and efficacy of OT-101 in combination with standard of care on two (2) patient cohorts – 1) Part 1 which constitutes mild or moderate disease patients, and 2) Part 2 which constitutes severe disease patients requiring mechanical ventilation or intubation. The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of subjects with clinical improvement score (measured by an 8‑point World Health Organization [WHO] COVID‑19 Clinical Improvement Ordinal Scale) as assessed by the Odds Ratio (OR) at Day 14.

These 6 sentinel patients (three per cohort) were treated every 24 hours sequentially, as a precaution to detect any acute adverse events associated with the delivery of OT-101. No acute adverse events related to OT-101 were observed.

Oncotelic also completed the enrollment of the first cohort of 18 Part 1 patients. Once a complete data assessment of these 18 patients is competed by Oncotelic and its Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), Oncotelic may continue to screen and enroll an additional cohort of 18 Part 1 patients. In total, the study can enroll up to 72 patients.

“The completion of the sentinel cohorts indicates there were no overt safety signals with the administration of OT-101 into COVID-19 patients of all severity - mild, moderate or severe. With that we were able to complete the treatment of the first cohort of 18 part 1 patients. We are now awaiting the outcome of a complete and thorough data assessment by Oncotelic and the DSMB to expand the part 1 cohort to 36 pts.” said Dr. Anthony Maida, Chief Clinical Officer – Translational Medicine, Mateon Therapeutics.