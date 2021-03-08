West Mining Corp. Engages Precision GeoSurveys to Conduct Airborne Geophysical Survey Over the Kena Gold and Copper Project
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Precision GeoSurveys Inc. (“Precision”) of Vancouver, BC to conduct a high resolution airborne geophysical survey at its Kena gold and copper project in southeastern British Columbia. The survey will consist of approximately 300 line kilometres flown at 100 metre spacings using Precision's proprietary three-sensor magnetic gradient system attached to a helicopter to help map the exploration essentials of structure, alteration, and lithology.
High level BC government magnetic data plus historic airborne and ground magnetic surveys conducted by previous operators on the northern portion of the Kena Property indicate gold mineralization appears to be associated with magnetic structures. The current airborne magnetic survey will overlap the southern portion of the historic survey as part of due diligence, and will extend to the south for an additional 8 kilometres. The goal of this survey is to identify and locate magnetic structures trending south from the prior survey area.
“As we continue to advance the project we are very pleased to have Precision conduct work on the Kena Southern zone and enable West to gather highly important data. The first class work and diligent reports that Precision provide will give the Company the accuracy to target and sample with greater efficiency, maximising time in the field whilst minimising costs,” noted CEO of West Mining Corporation Nicholas Houghton.
About Precision GeoSurveys Inc.
Based in Langley, BC, Precision has the expertise and personnel to plan and execute a successful geoexploration program. Precision has flown over 500 surveys around the world since 2007 using innovative geophysical technologies.
About West Mining Corp.
West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is mainly focused on its Kena project in the Nelson Mining District of southeastern British Columbia, with two other properties in British Columbia and one near Bathurst, New Brunswick.
Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the contents of this news release.
For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
