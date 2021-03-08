West Mining Corp. Engages Precision GeoSurveys to Conduct Airborne Geophysical Survey Over the Kena Gold and Copper Project

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Precision GeoSurveys Inc. (“Precision”) of Vancouver, BC to conduct a high resolution airborne geophysical survey at its Kena gold and copper project in southeastern British Columbia. The survey will consist of approximately 300 line kilometres flown at 100 metre spacings using Precision's proprietary three-sensor magnetic gradient system attached to a helicopter to help map the exploration essentials of structure, alteration, and lithology.

High level BC government magnetic data plus historic airborne and ground magnetic surveys conducted by previous operators on the northern portion of the Kena Property indicate gold mineralization appears to be associated with magnetic structures. The current airborne magnetic survey will overlap the southern portion of the historic survey as part of due diligence, and will extend to the south for an additional 8 kilometres. The goal of this survey is to identify and locate magnetic structures trending south from the prior survey area.