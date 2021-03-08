 

West Mining Corp. Engages Precision GeoSurveys to Conduct Airborne Geophysical Survey Over the Kena Gold and Copper Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 13:00  |  58   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Precision GeoSurveys Inc. (“Precision”) of Vancouver, BC to conduct a high resolution airborne geophysical survey at its Kena gold and copper project in southeastern British Columbia.  The survey will consist of approximately 300 line kilometres flown at 100 metre spacings using Precision's proprietary three-sensor magnetic gradient system attached to a helicopter to help map the exploration essentials of structure, alteration, and lithology.

High level BC government magnetic data plus historic airborne and ground magnetic surveys conducted by previous operators on the northern portion of the Kena Property indicate gold mineralization appears to be associated with magnetic structures. The current airborne magnetic survey will overlap the southern portion of the historic survey as part of due diligence, and will extend to the south for an additional 8 kilometres. The goal of this survey is to identify and locate magnetic structures trending south from the prior survey area.

“As we continue to advance the project we are very pleased to have Precision conduct work on the Kena Southern zone and enable West to gather highly important data. The first class work and diligent reports that Precision provide will give the Company the accuracy to target and sample with greater efficiency, maximising time in the field whilst minimising costs,” noted CEO of West Mining Corporation Nicholas Houghton.

About Precision GeoSurveys Inc.

Based in Langley, BC, Precision has the expertise and personnel to plan and execute a successful geoexploration program. Precision has flown over 500 surveys around the world since 2007 using innovative geophysical technologies.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is mainly focused on its Kena project in the Nelson Mining District of southeastern British Columbia, with two other properties in British Columbia and one near Bathurst, New Brunswick.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the contents of this news release.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

West Mining Corp. Engages Precision GeoSurveys to Conduct Airborne Geophysical Survey Over the Kena Gold and Copper Project Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:06 Uhr
West Mining Corp. beauftragt Precision GeoSurveys mit geophysikalischen Luftvermessungen über seinem Gold- und Kupferprojekt Kena
04.03.21
West Mining Corp. beauftragt Moose Mountain Technical Services mit der Aktualisierung der historischen Ressource bei Kena
04.03.21
West Mining Corp. Engages Moose Mountain Technical Services to Update Historic Kena Resource
02.03.21
goldinvest.de: West Mining holt Investor Sheldon Inwentash in den Board
02.03.21
West Mining Corp. ernennt Bergbauführungskraft Sheldon Inwentash in das Advisory Board
02.03.21
West Mining Corp. Announces Mining Executive Sheldon Inwentash to the Advisory Board
27.02.21
GO WEST....: Diese Gewinn-Chance dürfen Sie nicht verpassen! Schon diese Woche geht die Post ab! Aktie bricht aus...
27.02.21
West Mining Corp. schließt überzeichnete Finanzierung in Höhe von 6,6 Mio. Dollar ab
27.02.21
West Mining Corp. Closes Over-Subscribed Financing for $6,600,000
11.02.21
West Mining Corp. gibt Finanzierung über 5.000.000 $ und Änderungen im Vorstand und der Geschäftsführung bekannt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
13
West Mining -Top or Flop ?