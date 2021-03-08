Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer, announced today that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 11:30-11:55AM ET

on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 11:30-11:55AM ET Oppenheimer Virtual 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 1:10-1:40PM ET

A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event.