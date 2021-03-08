AzurRx BioPharma to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion during the 33 rd Annual Roth Conference being held virtually from March 15-17, 2021.

The panel, entitled “Therapeutics Against SARS-CoV-2 – Viral Variants Will Not Fade Away: A discussion of various developmental therapeutics for SARS-CoV-2 infection,” is scheduled for March 15, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., ET. During the panel, Mr. Sapirstein will discuss the need for drug therapies to address issues related to COVID-19, including the prevalence of gastrointestinal symptoms in an increasing number of people who have been infected by the virus. AzurRx is currently advancing FW-1022 (micronized niclosamide) for the potential treatment of COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections.

Additionally, during the conference Mr. Sapirstein and members of the AzurRx management team will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies.

Details of the panel discussion are as follows:

Event: 33rd Annual Roth Conference Panel: Therapeutics Against SARS-CoV-2 – Viral Variants Will Not Fade Away: A discussion of various developmental therapeutics for SARS-CoV-2 infection Date: March 15, 2021 Time: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., ET Registration: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_70981/conference_register.html

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI clinical programs. The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis, currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials. AzurRx is launching two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-420, for grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Associated Colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients and FW-1022, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections. The Company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. with clinical operations in Hayward, California. For more information visit www.azurrx.com.