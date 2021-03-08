 

AzurRx BioPharma to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 13:00  |  82   |   |   

AzurRx Chairman and CEO, James Sapirstein, to participate in panel discussion on potential developmental therapeutics for SARS-CoV-2 infection

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion during the 33rd Annual Roth Conference being held virtually from March 15-17, 2021.

The panel, entitled “Therapeutics Against SARS-CoV-2 – Viral Variants Will Not Fade Away:  A discussion of various developmental therapeutics for SARS-CoV-2 infection,” is scheduled for March 15, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., ET. During the panel, Mr. Sapirstein will discuss the need for drug therapies to address issues related to COVID-19, including the prevalence of gastrointestinal symptoms in an increasing number of people who have been infected by the virus. AzurRx is currently advancing FW-1022 (micronized niclosamide) for the potential treatment of COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections.

Additionally, during the conference Mr. Sapirstein and members of the AzurRx management team will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies.

Details of the panel discussion are as follows:

Event:   33rd Annual Roth Conference
Panel:   Therapeutics Against SARS-CoV-2 – Viral Variants Will Not Fade Away: A discussion of various developmental therapeutics for SARS-CoV-2 infection
Date:    March 15, 2021
Time:   12:00 – 1:00 p.m., ET
Registration:   https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_70981/conference_register.html

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company has a pipeline of three gut-restricted GI clinical programs. The lead therapeutic candidate is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis, currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials. AzurRx is launching two clinical programs using proprietary formulations of niclosamide, a pro-inflammatory pathway inhibitor; FW-420, for grade 1 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Associated Colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients and FW-1022, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections. The Company is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. with clinical operations in Hayward, California. For more information visit www.azurrx.com.

14:00 Uhr
AzurRx BioPharma Announces $10 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
02.03.21
AzurRx BioPharma to Participate in “Fireside Chat” at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
24.02.21
AzurRx BioPharma Appoints President and CEO James Sapirstein as New Chairman of the Board of Directors
16.02.21
AzurRx BioPharma to Present at The Microcap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference
09.02.21
AzurRx BioPharma Engages PPD to Manage Clinical Trial for Niclosamide as Treatment for COVID-19 Gastrointestinal Infections
08.02.21
AzurRx BioPharma to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

08.02.21
AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX)