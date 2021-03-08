Bullion Gold Announces Option Agreement to Acquire Up to 100% of the Bousquet Property, Cadillac Break, Abitibi

MONTREAL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGD) (“Bullion Gold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Vantex Resources Ltd. (“Vantex”) to acquire up to 100% of the Bousquet Property (the “Property”) located on the historical Cadillac Break. The Property consists of two claim blocks totalling 70 claims covering 1515.55 ha. The Bousquet property is in the Abitibi Region of the Province of Québec, about 30 kilometers west of Rouyn-Noranda.



The Bousquet Property is underlain by meta-sedimentary rocks of the Cadillac, Timiskaming and Pontiac Groups and from volcanic flows and intrusives of the Piche Group. The Cadillac-Larder Lake Break crosses the property for 2.5 km in the northern part of the Normar Block. There are several gold mines found along or adjacent to the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break that cuts across the Bousquet Lake Property. Between 1926 and 2020, in excess of twenty (20) mines have produced over 25 million ounces of gold along the Cadillac Break within the Bousquet-Cadillac district. The Cadillac mining camp is characterized by three types of mineralization related to distinct gold-bearing geological settings: gold-bearing massive sulphide lenses (Bousquet 2 and La Ronde mines), gold-rich polymetallic veins (Doyon and Mouska mines) and auriferous veins associated with regional E-W trending faults (Lapa deposit).

A strong gold mineralized system was discovered in the southern portion of the Bousquet Lake Property. Three gold showings, Decoeur, Paquin East and Paquin West and Calder-Bousquet, were discovered in the early exploration work (1932-1945) on the property. These showings have probably been formed in the same mineralizing episode within regional E-W trending faults. On the Decoeur showing, grades of 8.40 g/t Au over 1.77 m, 4.35 g/t Au over 4.83 and 4.04 g/t Au over 1.52 m were intersected in historical drill holes. On the Paquin showings, 3.73 g/t Au over 5.49 m, 5.91 g/t Au over 3.02 m and 6.84 and 6.53 g/t Au over 2.44 m were intersected in historical drilling. An intercept of 8.09 g/t Au over 2.0 m was also intersected on the Calder-Bousquet gold occurrence.