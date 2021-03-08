 

MediPharm Labs Australia Signs Supply and Manufacturing Agreement with Cannim Australia; Announces Plan to Launch New Over-the-Counter Products

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”), a global leader in specialized, research-driven cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Australia Pty Ltd (“MediPharm Labs Australia”), has entered into a new GMP white-label supply and contract manufacturing agreement with Cannim Australia Pty Ltd (“Cannim”). The Company also announced it has commenced registrations for the launch of next generations over-the-counter (“OTC”) products in Australia in 2021.

“We are excited to partner with Cannim as the demand for high quality and novel formulations for cannabis products continues to rise along with Australia’s growing approved patient population,” said Keith Strachan, President and Interim CEO, MediPharm Labs. “As the go-to provider for new pharmaceutical and health and wellness companies entering the market in Australia, we are realizing the competitive advantage of our GMP-certified manufacturing capabilities and distribution channels to execute on our pipeline of opportunities to win new business.”

Under the three-year agreement, with options to extend, MediPharm Labs Australia will supply a full range of specially formulated CBD and THC cannabis oil products that will be sold initially under Cannim’s Lumir brand. MediPharm Labs Australia will also provide Cannim with contract manufacturing with their starting material.

John Worton, Founder of Cannim, said “We are delighted to have found a partner here in Australia with the capability to manufacture our GACP Jamaican Medicinal Cannabis into high quality, EU GMP standard finished products that can be sold both in Australia and internationally. Our first batch of Lumir tinctures produced at MediPharm Labs will be on sale in Australia this week, with more product for other markets to quickly follow.”

Over-the-Counter Products Legalization in Australia

As a GMP certified platform, MediPharm qualifies to launch the next generation of CBD products that will be available to all 5700 pharmacies across Australia to sell direct-to-consumers without a prescription. MediPharm has commenced its product registration process following the Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”) re-scheduling of CBD in Australia in February 2021. This change in legislation is expected to grow the demand and market size for CBD products in Australia. All OTC products must be manufactured under GMP.

