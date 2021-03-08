 

Intema Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $5,000,000 Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of units for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the “Offering”). The Offering consisted of 25,000,000 units (the “Units”) for issuance at a price of $0.20 per Unit, with each Unit made up of one common share of the Corporation and one warrant, each warrant entitling its holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.265 for a period of 18 months following the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Corporation paid finder’s fees in cash equal to 8% of the gross proceeds and issued finder’s warrants equal to 8% of the ﻿Units sold on certain subscriptions to finders﻿ who are at arm’s length with the Corporation. Each finder’s warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.265 for a period of 18 months following the closing.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used primarily to pursue Intema’s diversification and for working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Offering has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange but remains subject to final approval.

An officer of the Corporation subscribed for a total of 500,000 Units, which constitutes a related-party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument (MI) 61-101 ‒ Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The subscription is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value of the shares issued to the insider nor the fair market value of the consideration paid exceeds 25% of the Corporation’s market capitalization. A material change report in respect of this related party transaction will be filed by the Corporation but could not be filed earlier than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering because the terms and conditions of the participation of each of the unrelated persons and the related party in the Offering had not yet been not determined.

