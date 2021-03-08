Intema Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $5,000,000 Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of units for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the “Offering”). The Offering consisted of 25,000,000 units (the “Units”) for issuance at a price of $0.20 per Unit, with each Unit made up of one common share of the Corporation and one warrant, each warrant entitling its holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.265 for a period of 18 months following the closing of the Offering.



In connection with the Offering, the Corporation paid finder’s fees in cash equal to 8% of the gross proceeds and issued finder’s warrants equal to 8% of the ﻿Units sold on certain subscriptions to finders﻿ who are at arm’s length with the Corporation. Each finder’s warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.265 for a period of 18 months following the closing.

