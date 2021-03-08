USPTO grants Lleida.net a new patent for its EIDAS notification method

- Lleida.net holds 203 patents worldwide on its eSignature and eNotification methods.

- The EIDAS method is vital for companies wanting to communicate electronically following the European Single Market legislation.

- The company was a top-performer in the European market in 2020, with a stock rise of over 940% during the year.

MADRID, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Spanish OTCQX-listed company Lleida.net its sixth patent, this time referring to its registered and qualified electronic notification method EIDAS, a key to communicating electronically within the European market.

EIDAS is the European regulation that sets the rules in all matters relating to identification and trust services for electronic transactions within the EU.

This patent bears the name "Platform and method of certification of an electronic notice for electronic identification and trust services" (EIDAS).

The system, created by the company's founder and CEO, Sisco Sapena, makes it possible to reliably identify the sender, the recipient and the data sent in electronic notifications.

It guarantees reliable electronic communication within Europe and has been granted for 20 years.

The company was already a pioneer in securing European homologation for this method in 2018.

The patent on the method, which Lleida.net distributes under the trade name Openum eIDAS, is valid for 20 years.

The Openum EIDAS trademark itself was granted register last year by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for ten years.

LLEIDA.NET HOLDS FIVE OTHER PATENTS IN THE UNITED STATES AND 203 WORLDWIDE

Lleida.net, which trades in New York since November 2020, had already received five other patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The most recent, granted last October, refers to the company's method for certifying emails containing an electronic signature recognised by a telecommunications operator.

To date, Lleida.net has accumulated 203 patents from 64 countries worldwide.

Patents have been granted for its method for the registration and certification of receipt of electronic mail, its method for certifying the sending of electronic mail, its method for registering delivery of SMS/MMS data messages to mobile terminals, and its method for producing certified electronic contracts.