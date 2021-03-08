 

USPTO grants Lleida.net a new patent for its EIDAS notification method

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 13:40  |  77   |   |   

- The EIDAS method is vital for companies wanting to communicate electronically following the European Single Market legislation.

- Lleida.net holds 203 patents worldwide on its eSignature and eNotification methods.

- The company was a top-performer in the European market in 2020, with a stock rise of over 940% during the year.

MADRID, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Spanish OTCQX-listed company Lleida.net its sixth patent, this time referring to its registered and qualified electronic notification method EIDAS, a key to communicating electronically within the European market. 

EIDAS is the European regulation that sets the rules in all matters relating to identification and trust services for electronic transactions within the EU.

This patent bears the name "Platform and method of certification of an electronic notice for electronic identification and trust services" (EIDAS).

The system, created by the company's founder and CEO, Sisco Sapena, makes it possible to reliably identify the sender, the recipient and the data sent in electronic notifications. 

It guarantees reliable electronic communication within Europe and has been granted for 20 years.

The company was already a pioneer in securing European homologation for this method in 2018. 

The patent on the method, which Lleida.net distributes under the trade name Openum eIDAS, is valid for 20 years. 

The Openum EIDAS trademark itself was granted register last year by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for ten years.

LLEIDA.NET HOLDS FIVE OTHER PATENTS IN THE UNITED STATES AND 203 WORLDWIDE

Lleida.net, which trades in New York since November 2020, had already received five other patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The most recent, granted last October, refers to the company's method for certifying emails containing an electronic signature recognised by a telecommunications operator.

To date, Lleida.net has accumulated 203 patents from 64 countries worldwide.

Patents have been granted for its method for the registration and certification of receipt of electronic mail, its method for certifying the sending of electronic mail, its method for registering delivery of SMS/MMS data messages to mobile terminals, and its method for producing certified electronic contracts.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

USPTO grants Lleida.net a new patent for its EIDAS notification method - The EIDAS method is vital for companies wanting to communicate electronically following the European Single Market legislation. - Lleida.net holds 203 patents worldwide on its eSignature and eNotification methods. - The company was a top-performer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Gulbrandsen announces global price increase for Aluminum Alkyls
TBEA Cloud Has Completed the Planning Scheme of the First "PV + Highway" Demonstration Project
Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service
Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH
Aircraft Health Monitoring Market worth $5.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Worth $10,529.7 Million by 2025, says P&S ...
Clé De Peau Beauté Announces 2021 'Power of Radiance' Awardee
Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $6.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Firmenich Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE Certification
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area