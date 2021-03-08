 

At 22% CAGR, Digital Therapeutics Market Size to hit USD 14.54 Billion by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
PUNE, India, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Therapeutics Market is valued at USD 1.99 Billion in 2017 and Projected to reach USD 14.54 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period. Technological advancement in medical sector and demand in digital healthcare facilities are key driving factors for the growth of Digital Therapeutics Market.

Major key players in the Digital Therapeutics market: Dario Health, Pear Therapeutics, Omada Health, Click Therapeutics, Akili Interactive, Lark Health, Kaia Health, Cognoa

News: Medisafe, digital therapeutics company raises $30M: February 28, 2021; Medisafe, Israel based digital therapeutics company announced the financing round completion worth $30M led by Alive Israel HealthTech and Sanofi fund, with Menorah Mivtachim, Leumi Partners and Consensus Business Group. The previous investors include 7wireVentures, Merck Ventures, Iool Ventures, Pitango HealthTech, Octopus Ventures, Triventures, Qualcomm Ventures and OurCrowd. The company has over 7 million registered users globally.

Scope of Digital Therapeutics Market Report:

Digital Therapeutics (DTx), is a division of digital health constitutes of software programs and applications to manage, treat and prevent the diseases or other medical disorders. DTx can be employed using different digital platforms like internet based health technologies to monitor changes in patient conditions. The digital treatment focuses on the changes in lifestyle, behavior and psychological conditions of a patient. The digital methodology helps with real time monitoring or collects the data in order to create progress report or take preventions based on collection of digital stimulus. Different conditions are monitored with DTx support are chronic diseases, insomnia, dementia, obesity, anxiety, depression and others. There is an increase in venture capital funds in DTx markets as more investors are interested due to the rising consumer interest towards DTx platforms.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, few industries have experienced the positive impact, and some industries have experienced the sudden downfall. COVID-19 has accelerated the growth for Medical and Healthcare sector as they got an opportunity to bring innovations into the market. In order to reduce the impact of corona virus, adoption of various measures like social distancing gave way to online consultations by industries. Restricted areas allowed patients and users to opt for innovative treatment options like digital therapeutics or patient engagement services to get full guidance on their disease and wellness.

