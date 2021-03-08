 

Accel Entertainment, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 prior to market open on March 15, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 11:00 AM CT / 12:00 PM ET on the same day to discuss these operating and financial results.

Interested parties may join the live webcast by registering at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6627129. Registering in advance of the call will provide listeners with a personalized link to view the webcast and an individual dial-in for the call. This registration link to the live webcast will also be available on Accel’s investor relations website, as well as a replay of the webcast following completion of the call: ir.accelentertainment.com.

About Accel

Accel is a leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the Illinois market. Accel’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.



