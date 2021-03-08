Oragenics to Participate in Two Investment Conferences During March

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”), today announced that Alan Joslyn, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Oragenics, will participate in two virtual investment conferences during the month of March, as follows:

The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference with one-on-one meetings being held March 9-10, 2021

The Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference with one-on-one meetings being held March 15-17, 2021

The Roth Capital Partners presentation will be prerecorded and available in the Investors section of the Company’s website beginning March 9, 2021. Institutional and other investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Oragenics during any of these conferences should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring investment bank.