 

Oragenics to Participate in Two Investment Conferences During March

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”), today announced that Alan Joslyn, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Oragenics, will participate in two virtual investment conferences during the month of March, as follows:

  • The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference with one-on-one meetings being held March 9-10, 2021
  • The Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference with one-on-one meetings being held March 15-17, 2021

The Roth Capital Partners presentation will be prerecorded and available in the Investors section of the Company’s website beginning March 9, 2021. Institutional and other investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Oragenics during any of these conferences should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring investment bank.

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. is focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 development of effective treatments for novel antibiotics against infectious disease. The Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of a vaccine candidate providing specific immunity from novel coronavirus. The Terra CoV-2 immunization leverages coronavirus spike protein research conducted by the National Institute of Health. In addition, Oragenics has an exclusive worldwide channel collaboration with ILH Holdings, Inc. (n/k/a Eleszto Genetika, Inc.), relating to the development of novel lantibiotics.



