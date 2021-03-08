79North Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Is DTC Eligible

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) announces that it has received approval from the OTC Market Group Inc. and commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) under the ticker symbol “SVNTF” on March 5, 2021. 79North’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In addition, 79North’s common shares are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”).



Jon North, President and Chief Executive Officer of 79North commented, “We are proud to now join the OTCQB Venture Market. The OTCQB listing and DTC eligibility will provide 79North increased visibility with U.S. institutional and retail investors and more efficient access to our company’s information for their investment decisions. These steps demonstrate our commitment to increasing our investor base while providing our current and future U.S. investors convenient access to the same ease of trading, timely news and information enjoyed by investors in Canada. It is anticipated that, in time, all of our shareholders stand to benefit from the increased exposure, broadening of our shareholder base and improved liquidity.”

The OTCQB offers developing Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps Canadian companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. OTCQB companies provide current company information and meet financial standards that enable brokers to more easily quote and trade a security. Companies engage a far greater network of U.S. investors, data distributors and media partners, ensuring U.S. investors have access to the same high-quality information that is available to investors in Canada, but through U.S. platforms and portals to conduct research. To learn more about the OTCQB, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.