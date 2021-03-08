 

79North Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Is DTC Eligible

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 13:45  |  75   |   |   

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) announces that it has received approval from the OTC Market Group Inc. and commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) under the ticker symbol “SVNTF” on March 5, 2021. 79North’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In addition, 79North’s common shares are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”).

Jon North, President and Chief Executive Officer of 79North commented, “We are proud to now join the OTCQB Venture Market. The OTCQB listing and DTC eligibility will provide 79North increased visibility with U.S. institutional and retail investors and more efficient access to our company’s information for their investment decisions. These steps demonstrate our commitment to increasing our investor base while providing our current and future U.S. investors convenient access to the same ease of trading, timely news and information enjoyed by investors in Canada. It is anticipated that, in time, all of our shareholders stand to benefit from the increased exposure, broadening of our shareholder base and improved liquidity.”

The OTCQB offers developing Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps Canadian companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. OTCQB companies provide current company information and meet financial standards that enable brokers to more easily quote and trade a security. Companies engage a far greater network of U.S. investors, data distributors and media partners, ensuring U.S. investors have access to the same high-quality information that is available to investors in Canada, but through U.S. platforms and portals to conduct research. To learn more about the OTCQB, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

79North Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Is DTC Eligible TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) announces that it has received approval from the OTC Market Group Inc. and commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...