 

Dominion Water Reserves Grants Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 13:30  |  47   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

MONTREAL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“DWR” or the “Company”) (CSE: DWR), is pleased to announce have exercised his option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sources Sainte-Cécile and Saint-Élie de Caxton Water Rights, through the acquisition (the “Proposed Acquisition”) of all the issued and outstanding shares of 3932095 Canada Inc. and Source Sainte-Cécile Inc. (the “Target Companies”) in consideration of the issuance of 4,720,000 common shares (each a “Share”) of the Corporation and have granted a total of 6,499,066 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants under the Company's stock option plan (the “Plan”). The Options, subject to the terms of the Plan and the corresponding option agreement, are exercisable at a price of CAD $0.145 per share for a period of up to two years expiring on March 5, 2023.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Germain Turpin”

Germain Turpin
Chief Executive Officer

About Dominion Water Reserves Corp.

DWR’s operations are based in Quebec, with its primary business being a consolidator of the water industry by acquiring fresh spring water permits and developing operations across Quebec with plans to expand across North America. DWR currently controls more than 30% of Quebec’s volume of fresh groundwater reserves currently under permit and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. DWR’s mission is to acquire, manage and develop spring water assets building a critical mass in terms of capacity and strategically securing a leadership role in North America’s fresh spring water.  The corporation prioritizes sustainability and environmental consciousness.

For further information please contact
Jean Gosselin
Phone: 514-707-0223
Email: jgosselin@dwrcorp.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expected proceeds of the Offering, the completion of the Offering including the timing thereof, and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in DWR's final long form prospectus dated July 31, 2020, which is available under the issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect DWR in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, DWR does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and DWR undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dominion Water Reserves Grants Options NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. MONTREAL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“DWR” or the “Company”) (CSE: DWR), is pleased to announce have exercised his …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Dominion Water Announces Closing of $ 1,175,000 Private Placement
19.02.21
Dominion Water Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement