 

Orgenesis Mobile Processing Units and Labs (OMPULs) to be Used for Point-of-Care Production and Commercialization of Cell and Gene Therapies in Collaboration with Dong-a University Hospital and Cure Therapeutics in South Korea

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs), Dong-a University Hospital in South Korea, and Cure Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cure Therapeutics”), a developer of immuno-oncology and cell and gene therapies to target cancer and infectious diseases, today announced the signing of a collaboration agreement. The teams will align to utilize Orgenesis Mobile Processing Units and Labs (“OMPULs”) for point-of-care development of cell and gene therapies and immunotherapies that meet regulatory and governmental approval standards to scale through to commercialization.

OMPULs are multi-purpose mobile autonomous good manufacturing practice (GMP) facilities intended to develop, optimize, and manufacture cell and gene therapies at the point of use. Process development and validation for the therapies will be completed at the Dong-a University leveraging the technologies in the Orgenesis POCare Platform to automate the processes for quality and reproducibility.

This latest collaboration follows a recent joint venture agreement between Orgenesis and Cure Therapeutics, whereby the parties agreed to collaborate in developing and commercializing Cure Therapeutics’ pipeline on a global basis, as well as developing, commercializing, and supplying Orgenesis’ therapeutic pipeline in South Korea and Japan.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with Orgenesis by utilizing their OMPULs onsite via a partnership with Dong-A University. The OMPULs will be placed onsite with the goal of accelerating development and commercialization of our immunotherapies targeting cancers and infectious disease, while ensuring the highest quality control standards and reducing overall manufacturing costs,” said David Kim, CEO of Cure Therapeutics.

“We are pleased to partner with Cure Therapeutics and Dong-a University Hospital to accelerate the development and market launch of breakthrough cell and gene therapies utilizing our proprietary OMPUL system,” said Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis. “This latest agreement is another step in our efforts to rollout OMPULs throughout our network of leading healthcare facilities and partner companies across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.”

