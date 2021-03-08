 

VitalHub Announces Licensing Deal with Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce a licensing transaction of recently acquired subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform with Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Harrogate and District”).

This deal comes as a result of the Trust having identified a need for a platform which would enable the digital transformation of its outpatient department with a centralized process to intelligently book and manage all clinic and meeting rooms efficiently, helping maximize the use of the Trust’s resources. The Trust, which is responsible for the care of the populations of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust cares for the population in Harrogate and the local area as well as across North Yorkshire and Leeds, is deploying Intouch with Health’s Room and Resource Manager solution to optimize the utilization of the Trust’s clinical resources, improving communication among patients and providers.

Recent stresses on hospital services and resources require the Trust to improve the management of outpatient journeys for both patients and staff. Insofar as the sustainment of a high standard of patient care and patient experience remains of utmost concern, the Trust will implement VitalHub’s solutions to help deliver an enhanced experience for patients while alleviating strain on administrators and clinical staff.

Room and Resource Manager provides hospital staff with instant access to real-time data including room availability, the status of a meeting room and resource needs, enabling resources to be allocated and booked in an efficient manner. It also captures resource needs and allows relevant resources to be allocated and booked in a timely manner, maximizing the use of assets. These tools provide access to critical operational visibility information pertaining to scheduling and resource availability, necessary for health systems to optimize the efficiency of patient flow and the patient journey. The product enables health system staff to easily search the system for available rooms and suitable facilities and resources, comprising an essential component of the digital health infrastructure pertaining to scheduling.

