VitalHub Announces Licensing Deal with Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce a licensing transaction of recently acquired subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) digital health platform with Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Harrogate and District”).



This deal comes as a result of the Trust having identified a need for a platform which would enable the digital transformation of its outpatient department with a centralized process to intelligently book and manage all clinic and meeting rooms efficiently, helping maximize the use of the Trust’s resources. The Trust, which is responsible for the care of the populations of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust cares for the population in Harrogate and the local area as well as across North Yorkshire and Leeds, is deploying Intouch with Health’s Room and Resource Manager solution to optimize the utilization of the Trust’s clinical resources, improving communication among patients and providers.