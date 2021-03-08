Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
|On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
|During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
|The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 March 2021 to 5 March 2021:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|29,974
|373,604,544
|1 March 2021
|250
|12,671.4000
|3,167,850
|2 March 2021
|230
|12,720.8261
|2,925,790
|3 March 2021
|240
|12,696.6250
|3,047,190
|4 March 2021
|250
|12,514.2400
|3,128,560
|5 March 2021
|220
|12,554.1364
|2,761,910
|Total 1-5 March 2021
|1,190
|15,031,300
|
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
5 March 2021
|1,261
|12,631.3445
|15,928,125
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|32,425
|404,563,969
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|119,901
|1,611,564,142
|1 March 2021
|1,200
|13,683.1125
|16,419,735
|2 March 2021
|1,200
|13,767.0958
|16,520,515
|3 March 2021
|1,200
|13,735.0833
|16,482,100
|4 March 2021
|1,200
|13,487.9458
|16,185,535
|5 March 2021
|1,150
|13,491.9652
|15,515,760
|Total 1-5 March 2021
|5,950
|81,123,645
|
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
5 March 2021
|3,809
|13,634.2260
|51,932,767
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|129,660
|1,744,620,554
|*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
|
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 141,295 A shares and 593,709 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.67% of the share capital.
|
|Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
|Copenhagen, 8 March 2021
|Contact persons:
|Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
|Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program (week 9 2021)
- Daily trades week 9
