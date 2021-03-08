 

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 March 2021 to 5 March 2021:
  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 29,974   373,604,544
1 March 2021 250 12,671.4000 3,167,850
2 March 2021 230 12,720.8261 2,925,790
3 March 2021 240 12,696.6250 3,047,190
4 March 2021 250 12,514.2400 3,128,560
5 March 2021 220 12,554.1364 2,761,910
Total 1-5 March 2021 1,190   15,031,300
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
5 March 2021 		1,261 12,631.3445 15,928,125
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 32,425   404,563,969
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 119,901   1,611,564,142
1 March 2021 1,200 13,683.1125 16,419,735
2 March 2021 1,200 13,767.0958 16,520,515
3 March 2021 1,200 13,735.0833 16,482,100
4 March 2021 1,200 13,487.9458 16,185,535
5 March 2021 1,150 13,491.9652 15,515,760
Total 1-5 March 2021 5,950   81,123,645
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
5 March 2021 		3,809 13,634.2260 51,932,767
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 129,660   1,744,620,554
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 141,295 A shares and 593,709 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.67% of the share capital.

 
   

 

 

  		   
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 8 March 2021      
Contact persons:      
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Attachments




