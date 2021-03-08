A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 1 March 2021 to 5 March 2021:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 29,974 373,604,544

1 March 2021 250 12,671.4000 3,167,850

2 March 2021 230 12,720.8261 2,925,790

3 March 2021 240 12,696.6250 3,047,190

4 March 2021 250 12,514.2400 3,128,560

5 March 2021 220 12,554.1364 2,761,910

Total 1-5 March 2021 1,190 15,031,300

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

5 March 2021 1,261 12,631.3445 15,928,125

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 32,425 404,563,969

Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 119,901 1,611,564,142

1 March 2021 1,200 13,683.1125 16,419,735

2 March 2021 1,200 13,767.0958 16,520,515

3 March 2021 1,200 13,735.0833 16,482,100

4 March 2021 1,200 13,487.9458 16,185,535

5 March 2021 1,150 13,491.9652 15,515,760

Total 1-5 March 2021 5,950 81,123,645

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

5 March 2021 3,809 13,634.2260 51,932,767

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 129,660 1,744,620,554

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 141,295 A shares and 593,709 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.67% of the share capital.



















Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 8 March 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106