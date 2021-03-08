 

Revival Gold Appoints Lisa Ross Vice President & CFO

globenewswire
08.03.2021   

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Ross, B.Comm, CPA, CA to the position of Vice President & CFO effective today’s date. Ms. Ross succeeds Adam Rochacewich who has retired from his full-time role with Revival Gold to pursue personal business interests.

Ms. Ross is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 15 years of experience in financial accounting and reporting, financial recovery, system implementations, internal controls and treasury in the international gold mining sector. She was the Director of Finance at Kirkland Lake Gold during a period of significant growth that included the integration of a number of recently acquired operations and a listing on the NYSE.  Ms. Ross was the Corporate Controller at Banro Corporation for nine years during which Banro completed the financing and development of two operating mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.  Most recently, Ms. Ross, as founder of her own financial consulting firm, directed the Operations Finance and Capital group at a mid-tier mining company.  She has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University and completed her CPA, CA designation requirements at Ernst & Young LLP in Toronto.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to Revival Gold. Lisa’s extensive experience in successively more senior financial roles with growing international gold producers is an excellent fit with Revival Gold’s growth trajectory and plans to put the past-producing Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho, USA, back into production,” said Hugh Agro, Revival Gold’s President & CEO.   

Agro continued: “On behalf of the entire Revival Gold team, I would like to thank Adam for his leadership, commitment and ‘strong shoulder to the wheel’ over the past three years as we’ve grown Revival Gold from its standing as a new public venture into a successful exploration and development business with a healthy balance sheet, robust systems and disclosure, and excellent positioning for further growth.”

Mr. Rochacewich will continue to consult to the Company over a period to assist with transition. Subject to regulatory approval, Revival Gold has granted 200,000 incentive stock options to Ms. Ross in connection with her appointment. Pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan, the options are exercisable at a price of $0.75 each for a period of five years and are subject to vesting provisions.

