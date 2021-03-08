OpGen Announces Publication of Final Study Results of Unyvero HPN Panel for Diagnosis of Bacterial Co-Infections in ICU Patients with COVID-19 Pneumonia

GAITHERSBURG, Md., and Holzgerlingen, Germany, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced the release of a new peer-reviewed publication that demonstrates that the Unyvero Hospitalized Pneumonia (HPN) panel is a reliable and rapid diagnostic test with high negative predictive value for the detection of bacterial pathogens directly from native lower respiratory tract samples, allowing identification of bacterial co-infections in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia in just five hours.

Performance of the Unyvero HPN was evaluated against standard of care (SoC) microbiological testing for detection of bacterial pathogens in lower respiratory tract specimens obtained from hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a clinical suspicion of secondary bacterial infection. These samples were collected during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Stockholm, Sweden (March 2020 through June 2020). A total of 83 samples were obtained from 68 patients, consisting of 61 (73.5%) tracheal secretions, 11 (13.4%) bronchoalveolar lavage, 8 (9.7%) protected specimen brush (PSB), 2 (2.4%) bronchial secretions, and 1 (1.2%) sputum sample. One sample each was obtained from 57 unique patients, two samples each from 7 patients, and three samples each from 4 patients. The mean age among the study subjects was 58.8 years old, and 74% were male and 26% were female.

Final results of this study have now been published in the European Journal of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases and found that the Unyvero HPN panel provides accurate detection of common agents of bacterial pneumonia with an overall high negative predictive value of 99.8% for pathogen detection. This could potentially allow for reduction in unnecessary antibiotic use and supporting antibiotic stewardship efforts. The overall positive percent agreement (PPA, sensitivity) and negative percent agreement (NPA, specificity) with culture for detection and identification of bacteria that grow in routine cultures were 95.1% and 98.3%, respectively, which is consistent with the performance of the Unyvero Lower Respiratory Panels (LRT and LRT BAL) that have been published recently by Mackenzie E. Collins and colleagues 1 and Matthias Klein et al 2 .