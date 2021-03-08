Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights

The acquisition of DPN LLC (by way of a merger with a wholly owned subsidiary of Argo) gives Argo access to up to 800-megawatts of electrical power, where Argo intends to build a new 200mw mining facility over the next 12 months. This facility will provide Argo with what it believes are some of the lowest electricity rates in the world, the majority of which is from renewable sources.

Argo Blockchain, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE: ARB), is pleased to provide a further update to its previously announced non-binding Letter of Intent with DPN LLC of New York, which set out the terms for Argo to acquire 320 acres of land in West Texas, USA. The Company has now completed the acquisition of DPN LLC and as a result, has acquired the land.

The consideration for the acquisition was an initial price of US$5M, satisfied by the issue and allotment to the shareholders of DPN LLC of 3,497,817 new ordinary shares in Argo, with up to a further US$12.5m in shares at a predetermined price being payable if certain contractual milestones related to the facility are fulfilled.

Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo Blockchain, said: “Argo’s purchase of land in Texas represents a significant milestone for the Company and is a cause for celebration. It not only gives us greater control over our mining operations but also the ability to meaningfully expand our mining capacity on a large scale. We now have access to some of what we believe is the cheapest renewable energy worldwide, in a location where innovation in new technologies is encouraged and incentivised.”

XMS Capital Partners, LLC acted as a financial advisor to Argo Blockchain in connection with the transaction.

Application will be made for the 3,497,817 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Admission is expected to occur at 8:00 a.m. on 11 March 2021. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

Following Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 368,361,690 and the total number of voting rights will therefore be 368,361,690. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

